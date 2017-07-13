Tour podcast: The beginning of the end for Froome?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Chris Froome just lost the yellow jersey. Is it the beginning of the end? Caley Fretz and Fred Dreier check in from their drive off Peyragudes and discuss what Thursday’s stage means for the Tour de France. Plus, a look at the latest jury polemic, which saw two GC riders docked 20 seconds and a third, Romain Bardet, left alone despite identical offenses.

