VN Podcast, special episode: Taylor Phinney’s polka dots

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

You watched the Tour de France stage, now hear Taylor Phinney describe the day, and his mindset, in his own words. What began with a rather awkward sounding meeting in the Cannondale-Drapac team hotel ended with polka-dots in Liège.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.