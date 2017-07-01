Valverde crashes out of Tour

DUSSELDORF, Germany (VN) — The 2017 Tour de France lost one of its top protagonists Saturday when Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crashed on a wet corner, and was forced to abandon in the Tour’s opening stage.

The veteran Spaniard slipped out on a rain-slicked left-hander that took down a few other riders during the 14km time trial course. Valverde slammed on his left side, and slid heavily into roadside barriers. Clearly injured, the 37-year-old was unable to remount his bicycle, and was transferred to a local hospital for observations.

Movistar officials confirmed Valverde’s unfortunate exit, saying he suffered cuts to his leg and heavy blows to his side. Doctors would check for possible fractures.

“Unfortunately @aljandrovalverde cannot continue in the race,” tweeted Movistar. “What sadness to finish a Tour on the first day.”

His untimely departure is a major setback for his Movistar team. Valverde was third overall two years ago, and was expected to be a key helper for captain Nairo Quintana. On paper, this year’s atypical course favored Valverde, and many considered him an outsider for the final podium in Paris.

Several other riders crashed during the rainy and wet time trial course along packed roads in downtown Düsseldorf. Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) also crashed.

“It wasn’t a bad time trial,” said one of the Tour’s pre-race favorites and two-time winner, Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo). “Almost as soon as I started, I found out about Alejandro’s [Valverde] crash, and I raced a little bit more cautious.”