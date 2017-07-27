Urán, Phinney highlight Colorado Classic field

Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Urán will be among the riders to line up at the Colorado Classic this August. The race, which holds a 2.HC rating with the UCI, runs August 10-13.

Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) will ride alongside teammate Taylor Phinney during the four-day race. The event kicks off August 10 with a road stage in Colorado Springs. It finishes August 13 with a circuit race in downtown Denver. On Thursday the race revealed some of the marquee names to attend this year’s race men’s race. Among the WorldTour riders to take the start line are Brent Bookwalter and Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing), Lawson Craddock and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), and Gregory Daniel, Kiel Reijnen and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo).

Riding alongside the WorldTour riders will be domestic strongmen Sergei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), Janier Acevedo and Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthCare), Robin Carpetner (Holowesko-Citadel), and Rob Britton and Evan Huffman (Rally Pro Cycling).

The race also revealed its lineup of female racers. They will take part in the two-day women’s race, which runs August 10-11. The field includes Jenn Valetne and Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20), Kelly Catlin (Rally Pro Cycling), and Ruth Winder, Tayler Wiles, Katie Hall, Lauren Hall, Janelle Cole and Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthCare).

Multi-time U.S. cyclocross champion Katie Compton will also race. She will ride for team ISCorp alongside sisters Skylar and Samantha Schneider.