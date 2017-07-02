Home » News » In the pits: Stage 2 tech, faces, and fun In the pits: Stage 2 tech, faces, and funBy Dan Cavallari Published Jul. 2, 2017 Zipp 454NSW tubular wheelSome members of Katusha-Alpecin rode Zipp 454 NSW wheels during stage 2. Clinchers? Nope. Even though these wheels are only available for sale to the public in a clincher version, these wheels are tubulars made specifically for the pros. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comFroomeyChris Froome gears up for a wet and wild stage 2 that would see him hit the deck with other GC contenders. Kask has a new helmet for Team Sky this year, but riders were not wearing the new lid for this stage. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comElbow roomWhile not nearly as crowded as in years past, the team paddock was bustling with fans eager to get some selfies with the GC favorite. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comLook 785 Huez RSTeam Fortuneo-Vital Concept riders tested out the new lightweight climbing bike during Stage 2. The bike was released just a few days before the Tour de France and fills a hole in Look’s lineup. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comMystery MeridaBahrain-Merida mechanics tear away at tape meant to mask a new top-secret bike model. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comMystery MeridaIt appears to be a new aero bike, or aero-all-around crossover. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comMystery MeridaThe seat tube/seat stay junction has the characteristic look of an aero bike, with truncated airfoil tubes and dropped seat stays. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comMotors, dopeyYep, it’s still necessary to check for motors. UCI officials wove their way through the crowds of fans, journalists and team cars to wave an iPad past as many bikes as they could. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comMotors, dopeySimon Clarke props up his bike shortly after rider check-in so a UCI official can scan it for motors. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comThe champPeter Sagan heads toward rider check-in on his custom Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGreipel powerAndré Greipel’s race bike sits at the ready on top of a team car first thing in the morning before Stage 2, complete with custom gorilla graphics on the head tube. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comGreen grinsVasil Kiryienka takes a moment to chat with fans, adorned in the green jersey. Team Sky has so far been well-represented in just about every category. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comLast-minute checkKiryienka adjusts his front brake. “Who’s your mechanic?” A fan jokes, but Kiryienka gets serious: “The mechanics are the best, but…it’s sometimes complicated.” Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comStick-on numbersNew adhesive race numbers courtesy of Bostik adhesives stick directly onto riders’ jerseys and allow for better breathability. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comChavanel customSylvain Chavanel’s top tube and seat tube are adorned with custom graphics that celebrate his 17th Tour de France appearance. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comAru's red riderFabio Aru sports both a custom red Argon 18 Gallium Pro, and the Italian national champion’s jersey. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comPhinney's day outCannondale-Drapac’s Taylor Phinney had a big day during Stage 2, claiming the polka-dot jersey after a breakaway that lasted right up until the last kilometer of the stage. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comPhinney's feathery feetPhinney wore Giro’s feathery Prolight Techlace shoes during a long and wet break. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comJersey contoversyRamon Sinkeldam’s jersey caused a stir before the Tour started, as Team Sunweb chose a subtle Dutch national champion design rather than the more traditional, dedicated jersey style. He didn’t seem bothered by it. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comTen DamCaps, not hats. Laurens ten Dam wore a cycling cap to combat the chill and drizzle shortly before the start of Stage 2. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comRacing, drama, and fresh produceQuick-Step provided passers-by with fresh fruit outside the team bus. Interesting tactic to draw fans in? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comHaymanMathew Hayman answers press questions outside the team bus. It was a quiet day for the former Paris-Roubaix champ. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comScarponi, always rememberedRide on. Enjoy the moment. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com