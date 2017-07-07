Italian Claudia Cretti in serious condition after high-speed Giro Rosa crash

Italian Claudia Cretti is in a medically induced coma following a high-speed crash during Thursday’s seventh stage of the Giro Rosa.

A medical update sent out by the race organizers Friday morning said the 21-year-old Valcar-PBM rider is in serious condition with a head injury.

Cretti “suffered, among other things, a severe cranial trauma,” the race organizer said. The statement added that doctors have lowered Cretti’s body temperature to put her in a state of “induced hypothermia” in order to let her injuries heal.

The crash took place during a descent in Benevento, during which riders traveled as fast as 90 kph.

Valcar-PBM remained in the race for Friday’s 141.8km stage 8.