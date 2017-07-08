Giro Rosa: Bastianelli wins stage 9, GC remains

It was a world champion-caliber podium at the Giro Rosa on Saturday with 2007 rainbow winner Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) topping reigning three-time Finnish road race champion Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) and former two-time world champ Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5) in the 122km stage from Palinura to Polla.

“I wasn’t sure if I would survive the climbs in the beginning of the stage because a lot of other sprinters were dropped but I luckily survived then I started thinking of the finish,” said stage runner-up Lepistö. “Clara [Koppenburg] did an amazing lead-out for me together with Stephie [Pohl]. Lisa [Klein] brought me to 5km to go and Clara did a great job to bring the breakaway back in the headwind.”

Bronzini also applauded her teammates’ efforts.

“I want to thank the girls for believing in me today,” she said afterwards. “They were making sure that I didn’t miss anything and they protected me really well for all of the stage.

“I said to them that I will arrange myself for the sprint, and I managed to find a good wheel,” Bronzini continued. “Unfortunately the last 100 metres was downhill so it didn’t suit me so much.”

Dutch cyclist Anna Van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans), who took the overall lead after a second-place finish on stage 2 following an opening win in the team trial with her Boels-Dolmans squad, keeps the pink leaders jersey with one stage to go Sunday in Torre del Greco (124km).

Van der Breggen took to social media prior to the race to share her concerns over fellow pro cyclist Claudia Cretti, who remains in critical but stable condition following a horrific crash on Thursday

Stage 9, top 10

1. Marta BASTIANELLI, ALÉ CIPOLLINI, in 3:05:09

2. Lotta LEPISTÖ, CERVÉlO-BIGLA, at 0:00

3. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE-HIGH5, at 0:00

4. Arlenis SIERRA, ASTANA WOMEN, at 0:00

5. Coryn RIVERA, TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00

6. Alexis RYAN, CANYON-SRAM, at 0:00

7. Ilaria SANGUINETI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 0:00

8. Amalie DIDERIKSEN, BOELS-DOLMANS, at 0:00

9. Emilie MOBERG, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 0:00

10. Natalya SAIFUTDINOVA, ASTANA WOMEN, at 0:00

General classification, top 10

1. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS-DOLMANS, in 22:30:06

2. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE-HIGH5, 1:03

3. Annemiek VAN VLEUTEN, ORICA-SCOTT, at 1:39

4. Megan GUARNIER, BOELS-DOLMANS at 3:07

5. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at 3:26

6. Amanda SPRATT, ORICA-SCOTT, at 3:32

7. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 ENERGIE, at 4:02

8. Karol-ann CANUEL, BOELS-DOLMANS, at 4:22

9. Claudia LICHTENBERG, WIGGLE-HIGH5, at 5:05

10. Arlenis SIERRA, ASTANA WOMEN, at 5:15

It was an extremely hot and sunny day through the roads of Cilento and Vallo di Diano on the final day of racing in the Province of Salerno. A small group went early, including three-time Italian champion Elena Cecchini, but the peloton caught them before the catagorized climb up Sala Consilina.

From there, three riders attacked, including Malgorzata Jasinska (Cylance Pro Cycling), Lauren Kitchen (WM3) and Anna Trevisi (Alè-Cipollini), with the trio opening a minute lead.

But once again the peloton, which included the maglia rosa, accelerated until catching the breakaway at the last kilometer.

After the race, world champion and van der Breggen teammate Amalie Dideriksen had this to say:

“It’s nice to get another top ten, but I was hoping to deliver a podium spot for the team,” said the 21-year-old Dane, who finished eighth in the sprint. “I guess with my crash yesterday and some hard days in the legs, I can’t be too disappointed. I will keep trying when I get the chance, and I’m sure one day I will succeed.

“I tried to get on Lepisto’s or Rivera’s wheels,” she continued. “I was kind of surfing around trying to get a good train, but it was pretty hectic in the final with a little uphill and then down towards the finish. I managed to keep Rivera’s wheel, but she lost her train in the end.

“The main thing is we still have Anna in the maglia rosa,” Dideriksen concluded. “Tomorrow we’ll fight to keep it that way.”