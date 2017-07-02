Giro Rosa: Barnes sprints to stage 3 win, GC unchanged

Great Britain’s Hannah Barnes outsprinted Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) of Finland and Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) of the Netherlands to claim stage 3 of the 2017 Giro Rosa on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Canyon-SRAM rider capped off a 100-kilometer day in the saddle from San Fior to San Vendemiano with her third pro career victory — and first since winning the British road race title in 2016.

While Barnes took the stage win, Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) remains the overall race leader heading into Monday’s 118km flat sprinter’s stage in Occhiobello.

Full race report and results to follow …