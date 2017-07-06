UPDATE: CAS rejects Bora-Hansgrohe appeal of Sagan expulsion

Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team announced Thursday that it has filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn a race jury’s decision to expel Sagan from the Tour de France. However, CAS quickly responded later that day, declining to hear the case.

The cycling world was rocked by controversy after Sagan and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) tangled in the stage 4 sprint finish. Cavendish crashed, fracturing his shoulder blade, and withdrew from the Tour. Sagan crossed the line second Tuesday. The UCI race jury decided to disqualify his result and kick him out of the Tour entirely

“We’ve decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the Tour de France 2017 as he endangered some of his colleagues seriously in the final meters of the sprint,” UCI jury president Philippe Mariën said.

Sagan adamantly denied any wrongdoing. “I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong in the sprint,” said the world champion.

In support of its Slovak star, Bora filed its appeal to CAS.

“If the motion to suspend, on which the CAS will have to decide now, is granted, Peter Sagan will immediately re-engage in the Tour and, together with the team Bora-Hansgrohe, compete for a successful Tour de France 2017.” the team’s statement read.

The team also noted that Sagan was not able to defend himself before the commissaires made their decision. In the press statement, Bora noted that this was contrary to UCI rule 12.2.006.

The statement added:

“Although the UCI CYCLING REGULATIONS provide unambiguously that it is mandatory to hear a rider before any disciplinary decision is taken (Rule 12.2.006: „The Commissaires Panel may judge the matter only if the offending party has had a chance to defend his point of view […]“), Peter Sagan has not been given an opportunity to explain to the „Commissaires Panel“ his point of view.”

CAS responded with a statement of its own: “The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) issued a decision rejecting an urgent request for provisional measures filed by the Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan and the Denk Pro Cycling team in the afternoon of 5 July 2017.”

It appears that CAS has closed the book on the Sagan controversy. It concluded its short press statement by confirming that Sagan remains disqualified from the 2017 Tour de France.

According to a recent Twitter video, Sagan has returned to his home in Monaco.