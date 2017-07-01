Briton Thomas wins Tour de France opening stage

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AFP) — Geraint Thomas will wear the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday after taking a surprise victory on Saturday’s opening stage in Dusseldorf.

In wet, windy and difficult conditions, Thomas won the 14km time-trial as German hope and four-time world champion Tony Martin could finish only fourth.

“I can’t believe it. I just wanted to have a good ride,” admitted Thomas. “I am so amazed to have the yellow jersey. It’s an amazing feeling.

“I got into cycling because of the Tour de France, watching it on telly. It’s just incredible.”

Reigning Tour champion and Thomas’s Sky team leader Chris Froome finished sixth but gained time on his main overall rivals.

Swiss Stefan Küng was second, five seconds off Thomas, whose Sky team-mate Vasil Kiryienka, the 2015 world champion, was third at seven seconds.

“When you come so close in your first ever Tour de France, of course, I am a little disappointed,” said Küng after the race. “Today, the strongest won, and I have to be happy with my ride. I had really prepared a lot for this day.

“I tried my best, maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” he continued. “The white jersey? Well, we are all here to help Richie get safely through the first week. That’s the most important thing.”

Organisers had hoped that local hero Martin would become the first German to win an opening stage of the Tour in Germany.

And while he was leading by a second at the only time check 8.1km into the stage, he could not maintain that pace to the end as the wind picked up for some of the later starters.

Thomas was only fifth-fastest at the time check, albeit just four seconds off the pace, but produced a storming run-in to snatch the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.

Stage 1 results, top 10

1. Geraint THOMAS, TEAM SKY, in 16:04

2. Stefan KÜNG, BMC RACING, at 0:05

3. Vasil KIRYIENKA, TEAM SKY, at 0:07

4. Tony MARTIN, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 0:08

5. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:10

6. Christopher FROOME, TEAM SKY, at 0:12

7. Jos VAN EMDEN, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 0:15

8. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at 0:15

9. Marcel KITTEL, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 0:16

10. Edvald BOASSON HAGEN, DIMENSION DATA, at 0:16

But it was a miserable day for Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, third overall two years ago, who quit the race after a heavy crash.

He was meant to be a key help for overall contender Nairo Quintana in the mountains and his departure is a huge blow to the Colombian.

Quintana and other potential winners like Australia’s Richie Porte and twice former champion Alberto Contador lost more than 30 seconds to Froome.

