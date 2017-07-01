Briton Thomas wins Tour de France opening stage

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AFP) — Geraint Thomas will wear the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday after taking a surprise victory on Saturday’s opening stage in Dusseldorf.
In wet, windy and difficult conditions, Thomas won the 14km time-trial as German hope and four-time world champion Tony Martin could finish only fourth.
“I can’t believe it. I just wanted to have a good ride,” admitted Thomas. “I am so amazed to have the yellow jersey. It’s an amazing feeling.
“I got into cycling because of the Tour de France, watching it on telly. It’s just incredible.”
Reigning Tour champion and Thomas’s Sky team leader Chris Froome finished sixth but gained time on his main overall rivals.
Swiss Stefan Küng was second, five seconds off Thomas, whose Sky team-mate Vasil Kiryienka, the 2015 world champion, was third at seven seconds.
“When you come so close in your first ever Tour de France, of course, I am a little disappointed,” said Küng after the race. “Today, the strongest won, and I have to be happy with my ride. I had really prepared a lot for this day.
“I tried my best, maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” he continued. “The white jersey? Well, we are all here to help Richie get safely through the first week. That’s the most important thing.”
Organisers had hoped that local hero Martin would become the first German to win an opening stage of the Tour in Germany.
And while he was leading by a second at the only time check 8.1km into the stage, he could not maintain that pace to the end as the wind picked up for some of the later starters.
Thomas was only fifth-fastest at the time check, albeit just four seconds off the pace, but produced a storming run-in to snatch the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.
Stage 1 results, top 10
But it was a miserable day for Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, third overall two years ago, who quit the race after a heavy crash.
He was meant to be a key help for overall contender Nairo Quintana in the mountains and his departure is a huge blow to the Colombian.
Quintana and other potential winners like Australia’s Richie Porte and twice former champion Alberto Contador lost more than 30 seconds to Froome.
Stage 1 results / general classification
- 1. Geraint Thomas (GBR/SKY), in 16:04
- 2. Stefan Küng (SWI/BMC), at 0:05
- 3. Vasil Kiryienka (BLR/SKY), at :07
- 4. Tony Martin (GER/KAT), at :08
- 5. Matteo Trentin (ITA/QST), at :10
- 6. Christopher Froome (GBR/SKY), at :12
- 7. Jos van Emden (NED/LNL), at :15
- 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/SKY), at :15
- 9. Marcel Kittel (GER/QST), at :16
- 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/DDD), at :16
- 11. Nikias Arndt (GER/SUN), at :16
- 12. Taylor Phinney (USA/CAN), at :17
- 13. Andriy Grivko (UKR/AST), at :17
- 14. Daryl Impey (RSA/ORI), at :19
- 15. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP/MOV), at :20
- 16. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN), at :20
- 17. Pierre-Roger Latour (FRA/ALM), at :25
- 18. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOR), at :25
- 19. Audrey Amador (CRC/MOV), at :27
- 20. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST), at :29
- 21. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/QST), at :30
- 22. Robert Gesink (NED/LNL), at :31
- 23. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/BAH), at :32
- 24. Tim Wellens (BEL/LOT), at :32
- 25. Maciej Bodnar (POL/BOR), at :33
- 26. Timo Roosen (NED/LNL), at :34
- 27. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/KAT), at :36
- 28. Reto Hollenstein (SWI/KAT), at :36
- 29. Simon Yates (GBR/ORI), at :37
- 30. Fabio Felline (ITA/TRE), at :37
- 31. Zdenek Stybar (CZE/QST), at :39
- 32. Alessandro De Marchi (ITA/BMC), at :39
- 33. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOR), at :40
- 34. Paul Martens (GER/LNL), at :40
- 35. Jos Herrada Lopez (ESP/MOV), at :40
- 36. Jasha Stterlin (GER/MOV), at :41
- 37. Mike Teunissen (NED/SUN), at :41
- 38. Nils Politt (GER/KAT), at :41
- 39. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/BMC), at :42
- 40. Michael Albasini (SWI/ORI), at :42
- 41. Damien Howson (AUS/ORI), at :43
- 42. Diego Ulissi (ITA/EAU), at :43
- 43. Michael Schr (SWI/BMC), at :44
- 44. Tylan van Baarle (NED/CAN), at :44
- 45. Robert Wagner (GER/LNL), at :45
- 46. Ignatas Konovalovas (LTU/FDJ), at :46
- 47. Simon Geschke (GER/SUN), at :46
- 48. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BMC), at :47
- 49. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC), at :47
- 50. Sylvain Chavanel (FRA/DEN), at :48
- 51.Imanol Erviti (ESP/MOV), at :48
- 52. Jarlinson Pantano (COL/TRE), at :48
- 53. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV), at :48
- 54. Rafal Majka (POL/BOR), at :49
- 55. Andrew Talansky (USA/CAN), at :49
- 56. Jack Bauer (NZL/QST), at :49
- 57. Daniel Martin (IRL/QST), at :49
- 58. John Degenkolb (GER/TRE), at :49
- 59. Arnaud Dmare (FRA/FDJ), at :49
- 60. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ), at :50
- 61. Romain Sicard (FRA/DEN), at :50
- 62. Albert Timmer (NED/SUN), at :51
- 63. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM), at :51
- 64. Alberto Bettiol (ITA/CAN), at :52
- 65. Primoz Roglic (SLO/LNL), at :52
- 66. Fabio Aru (ITA/AST), at :52
- 67. Lilian Calmejane (FRA/DEN), at :53
- 68. Alberto Contador (ESP/TRE), at :54
- 69. Carlos Betancour (COL/MOV), at :54
- 70. Jakob Diemer Fuglsang (DEN/AST), at :54
- 71. Koen de Kort (NED/TRE), at :54
- 72. Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ/AST), at :54
- 73. Michael Andersen (DEN/AST), at :55
- 74. Dario Cataldo (ITA/AST), at :55
- 75. Stephen Cummings (GBR/DDD), at :56
- 76. Daniele Bennati (ITA/MOV), at :56
- 77. Christian Knees (GER/SKY), at :56
- 78. Roman Kreuziger (CZE/ORI), at :56
- 79. Andr Greipel (GER/LOT), at :57
- 80. Julien Vermote (BEL/QST), at :58
- 81. Warren Barguil (FRA/SUN), at :59
- 82. Rudy Molard (FRA/FDJ), at :59
- 83. Pierre-Luc Perichon (FRA/FVC), at :59
- 84. Lars Ytting Bak (DEN/LOT), at :59
- 85. Jrgen Roelandts (BEL/LOT), at 1:00
- 86. Danilo Wyss (SWI/BMC), at 1:00
- 87. Nicolas Edet (FRA/COF), at 1:00
- 88. Matthew Hayman (AUS/ORI), at 1:01
- 89. Cyril Lemoine (FRA/COF), at 1:01
- 90. Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA/ALM), at 1:02
- 91. Simon Clarke (AUS/CAN), at 1:02
- 92. Markel Irizar (ESP/TRE), at 1:02
- 93. Laurens ten Dam (NED/SUN), at 1:03
- 94. Maurits Lammertink (NED/KAT), at 1:03
- 95. Rigoberto Uran (COL/CAN), at 1:03
- 96. Jens Keukeleire (BEL/ORI), at 1:04
- 97. Maxime Bouet (FRA/FVC), at 1:04
- 98. Tiago Machado (POR/KAT), at 1:04
- 99. Jan Bakelants (BEL/ALM), at 1:05
- 100. Haimar Zubeldia (ESP/TRE), at 1:06
- 101. Nathan Brown (USA/CAN), at 1:06
- 102. Mikel Landa (ESP/SKY), at 1:08
- 103. Ben Swift (GBR/EAU), at 1:08
- 104. Mathias Frank (SWI/ALM), at 1:09
- 105. Eduardo Sepulveda (ARG/FVC), at 1:09
- 106. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA/DDD), at 1:09
- 107. Serge Pauwels (BEL/DDD), at 1:10
- 108. Tsgabu Grmay (ETH/BAH), at 1:10
- 109. Jay McCarthy (AUS/BOR), at 1:10
- 110. Michael Gogl (AUT/TRE), at 1:10
- 111. Marcel Sieberg (GER/LOT), at 1:11
- 112. Vegard Laengen (NOR/EAU), at 1:11
- 113. Louis Meintjies (RSA/EAU), at 1:12
- 114. Daniel McLay (GBR/FVC), at 1:12
- 115. Manuele Mori (ITA/EAU), at 1:12
- 116. Esteban Chaves (COL/ORI), at 1:13
- 117. Ondrej Cink (CZE/BAH), at 1:13
- 118. Ramon Sinkeldam (NED/SUN), at 1:13
- 119. Ben Gastauer (LUX/ALM), at 1:13
- 120. Christophe Laporte (FRA/COF), at 1:14
- 121. Fabio Sabatini (ITA/QST), at 1:14
- 122. Nicolas Roche (IRL/BMC), at 1:14
- 123. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/LOT), at 1:15
- 124. Pierre Rolland (FRA/CAN), at 1:16
- 125. Sergio Henao (COL/SKY), at 1:16
- 126. Oliver Naesen (BEL/ALM), at 1:16
- 127. Axel Domont (FRA/ALM), at 1:16
- 128. Gianluca Brambilla (ITA/QST), at 1:16
- 129. Frederik Backaert (BEL/AJW), at 1:17
- 130. Florian Vachon (FRA/FVC), at 1:17
- 131. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LOT), at 1:17.
- 132. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE), at 1:18
- 133. Mikel Nieve (ESP/SKY), at 1:20
- 134. Javier Moreno (ESP/BAH), at 1:20
- 135. Olivier Le Gac (FRA/FDJ), at 1:20
- 136. Grega Bole (SLO/BAH), at 1:20
- 137. Dimitri Claeys (BEL/COF), at 1:20
- 138. Elie Gesbert (FRA/FVC), at 1:20
- 139. Tom Leezer (NED/LNL), at 1:20
- 140. Janez Brajkovic (SLO/BAH), at 1:20
- 141. Jaco Venter (RSA/DDD), at 1:20
- 142. Matteo Bono (ITA/EAU), at 1:20
- 143. Marco Marcato (ITA/EAU), at 1:21
- 144. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/AJW), at 1:23
- 145. Mickael Delage (FRA/FDJ), at 1:23
- 146. Florian Snchal (FRA/COF), at 1:24
- 147. Amal Moinard (FRA/BMC), at 1:25
- 148. Brice Feillu (FRA/FVC), at 1:25
- 149. Thomas Boudat (FRA/DEN), at 1:27
- 150. Yohann Gene (FRA/DEN), at 1:27
- 151. Angelo Tulik (FRA/DEN), at 1:27
- 152. Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (KAZ/AST), at 1:28
- 153. Julien Simon (FRA/COF), at 1:29
- 154. Marco Haller (AUT/KAT), at 1:29
- 155. Yoann Offredo (FRA/AJW), at 1:29
- 156. Arthur Vichot (FRA/FDJ), at 1:29
- 157. Thomas Degand (BEL/AJW), at 1:29
- 158. Thomas Voeckler (FRA/DEN), at 1:32
- 159. Pawel Poljanski (POL/BOR), at 1:32
- 160. Pieter Vanspeybrouck (BEL/AJW), at 1:36
- 161. Juraj Sagan (SVK/BOR), at 1:37
- 162. George Bennett (NZL/LNL), at 1:37
- 163. Laurent Pichon (FRA/FVC), at 1:39
- 164. Borut Bozic (SLO/BAH), at 1:40
- 165. Davide Cimolai (ITA/FDJ), at 1:40
- 166. Rdiger Selig (GER/BOR), at 1:41
- 167. Guillaume Martin (FRA/AJW), at 1:42
- 168. Bernhard Eisel (AUT/DDD), at 1:42
- 169. Cyril Gautier (FRA/ALM), at 1:43
- 170. Andrej Zeits (KAZ/AST), at 1:43
- 171. Marco Minnaard (NED/AJW), at 1:43
- 172. Marcus Burghardt (GER/BOR), at 1:43
- 173. Romain Hardy (FRA/FVC), at 1:45
- 174. Adrien Petit (FRA/DEN), at 1:45
- 175. Yukiya Arashiro (JPN/BAH), at 1:46
- 176. Mark Cavendish (GBR/DDD), at 1:46
- 177. Perrig Quemeneur (FRA/DEN), at 1:47
- 178. Dion Smith (NZL/AJW), at 1:47
- 179. Jacopo Guarnieri (ITA/FDJ), at 1:48
- 180. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CAN), at 1:48
- 181. Scott Thwaites (GBR/DDD), at 1:50
- 182. Luke Rowe (GBR/SKY), at 1:50
- 183. Mark Renshaw (AUS/DDD), at 1:50
- 184. Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (BEL/AJW), at 1:54
- 185. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/LNL), at 1:55
- 186. Daniel Navarro (ESP/COF), at 1:57
- 187. Kristijan Durasek (CRO/EAU), at 1:57.
- 188. Adam Hansen (AUS/LOT), at 1:59
- 189. Roy Curvers (NED/SUN), at 2:12
- 190. Rick Zabel (GER/KAT), at 2:12
- 191. Robert Kiserlovski (CRO/KAT), at 2:13
- 192. Luis çngel Mat (ESP/COF), at 2:13
- 193. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/COF), at 2:23
- 194. Darwin Atapuma (COL/EAU), at 2:26
- 195. Luke Durbridge (AUS/ORI), at 3:01
- 196. Tony Gallopin (FRA/LOT), at 3:03
- DNF — Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV)
- DNF — Jon Izagirre (ESP/BAH)