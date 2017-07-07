Armstrong associates settle to avoid Federal trial

USA Today reports that Bill Stapleton and Barton Knaggs have settled with the U.S. government and Floyd Landis to avoid facing trial this fall when Lance Armstrong faces a civil fraud complaint.

Stapleton is Armstrong’s former agent and president of Capital Sports and Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Knaggs is CSE vice president and one of Armstrong’s friends and business associates.

Stapleton and Knaggs will pay $68,000 to the federal government and $90,000 to Landis’s law firm.

In April 2015, The U.S. government successfully blocked a proposed settlement for Stapleton and Knaggs. The two had reached a $600,000 deal with Landis. “While it might seem counterintuitive that the government can effectively veto a settlement of claims it has chosen not to join, the False Claims Act itself and the majority of circuits that have addressed the question say otherwise,” Judge Christopher R. Cooper ruled.

This means Armstrong will be the sole defendant in the $100 million trial this November.

