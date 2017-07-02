Home » Gallery » Pro Bike Gallery: Mark Cavendish’s custom-painted Cervelo S5 Pro Bike Gallery: Mark Cavendish’s custom-painted Cervelo S5By Dan Cavallari Published Jul. 2, 2017 Cavendish's Cervelo S5Dimension-Data’s legendary sprinter Mark Cavendish is riding a custom-painted Cervelo S5. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5The paint is super-light and is nearly transparent in some places, revealing the carbon weave beneath.Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5The bike itself doesn’t appear to be any different from the standard S5. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5The paint fades from front to rear, transitioning from a deep green to a lighter green (almost yellow), into a chrome finish near the seat tube. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5The chrome paint has an extreme mirror-like finish. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5Shimano’s newest Dura-Ace bits adorn Cav’s drivetrain. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5The team is sponsored by Rotor, but Cavendish has stuck with an SRM power meter and a Shimano crank with electrical tape over the logo. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5Swanky gold chain complements the high-zoot paint job. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5Some creative mounting beneath Cav’s saddle keeps the junction box accessible. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5There is no end to the usefulness of the zip tie. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5Those Chris King hubs might be the prettiest part of the entire build. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5CeramicSpeed bearings in the bottom bracket keep things spinning smoothly. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comCavendish's Cervelo S5Cavendish opts for Enve’s flat-top aero handlebars. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com