Home » Gallery » Photo Essay » Tour Photo Essay: Battle for yellow rages on in week two Tour Photo Essay: Battle for yellow rages on in week twoBy BrakeThrough Media Published Jul. 18, 2017 Tour de France 2017: Week 2 recapWeek 2 of the Tour de France saw a familiar sight with Chris Froome in yellow albeit by a much tighter margin than in years past with multiple riders inside a one minute of his maillot jaune. Photo: George Deswijzen / PRO SHOTS / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapMarcel Kittel rode comfortably in the bunch as the peloton passed through one of many villages lined with people as far as the eye could see. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapStage 10 into Bergerac was another one of the flat sprinter’s stages that proved to be perfect for Kittel, making it a total of four stage wins so far in this Tour de France. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapMarcel Kittel slumped over his bike, gasping for air as the media descended on him for pictures, quotes, and anything he could impart about his stellar Tour de France thus far. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapStage 11 started in the quaint village of Eymet that was has notable British Tudor style dwellings because it is home to many a British ex-pat. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapFound on the route to Bergerac was one of many homages to teams of the past with a wall of classic jerseys. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapThe peloton whooshed through the fields of corn on the way to Pau during stage 11. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapOn the flat sprint stages Julien Vermote of Quick-Step Floors could be found on the front of the peloton for kilometer after kilometer working for teammate Kittel. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapAnother fast and furious bunch sprint and another big sprint win for the German sprinter Kittel, making it five stage wins. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapAs the race entered the Pyrenees, Froome was in control with the yellow jersey on his back. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapFroome and Simon Yates had a chat on the start line as they showcased the strong British influence on the race. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapFans partook in the time-honored tradition of painting the mountain roads with the names of their heroes set to do battle on the decorated passes. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapThe peloton passed over the Col des Ares with Team Sky in control. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapWith the race into the high mountains, fans of climbing ace Nairo Quintana emerged to support the Colombian champion. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapPeyragudes was graced with a new finish this year that included a 16 percent pitch to the finish line up a brand new air strip. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapThe Pyrenees always bring out the the fans, costumes, and the unexpected. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapMikel Landa escorted Froome through stage 12 on the way to Peyragudes. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapFrench hope Romain Bardet delivered a big win for France in the Pyrenees and confirmed his bid for yellow in Paris. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapBoth Fabio Aru and Rigoberto Uran crossed the finish line and immediately looked back to assess the distance they had put between themselves and Froome with the yellow jersey on the line. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapFroome battled all the way up the steep finish at Peyragudes trying to hang on to his slim lead over Aru. It was not to be as the Italian champion took enough time to claim the overall lead on the first big stage in the Pyrenees. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapThe finish at Peyragudes proved to be more than Quintana could handle as the fatigue from attempting the Giro-Tour double seemed to be a bit too much for the Colombian. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapIn only his second attempt at the Tour de France, Aru took over the yellow jersey at the ski resort finish of Peyragudes. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapAfter the Ventoux incident of last year’s Tour, the organization implemented a new 2km barrier policy keeping fans back and the riders protected from the chaotic situations of the past. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapThe Astana team rode in solidarity with their fallen co-leader Jakob Fuglsang as he struggled to finish due to injuries sustained in a crash on the prior stage. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapAcross the Pyrenees mountains, fans come out in some of the more unexpected costumes. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapBastille day in France and the French were out in force with the tricolore in honor of their national holiday. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapSpaniard Landa led countryman Alberto Contador rode over the Mur de Peguere which this year was closed to the public due to the narrow roads and the tack incident of 2012 that caused serious problems for the race. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapQuintana followed French climbing ace and polka-dot jersey-holder Warren Barguil over the Mur de Peguere. They pursued the Spanish duo of Landa and Contador for time and the stage victory. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapWith each passing day, Dan Martin has quietly eked out seconds here and there when opportunities arose. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapFrenchman Barguil took the stage win at Foix on Bastille Day wearing the polka-dot jersey. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapThe peloton, led by Fabio Aru’s Astana team, traversed the rolling terrain of the Tarn surrounded by fields of golden sunflowers and wheat. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapAru had a relatively mellow day across southern France passing vineyard after vineyard but a technical finish in Rodez awaited. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapMichael Matthews seized victory on a stage finish that was tailor-made for the Aussie all-rounder. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapTony Gallopin charged up the finish hill in Rodez with Froome just slightly off his wheel, pursuing stage winner Matthews Photo: Mario Stiehl / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapInattentiveness and a positioning blunder cost Fabio Aru the yellow jersey as Chris Froome took back 18 seconds over the Italian. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapBig celebrations were in order as Matthews continued the Sunweb streak of success. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapAn exuberant Matthews basked in the glory of another stage win at the Tour de France. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapThe Haute-Loire welcomed the Tour de France with some vintage flair. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | fwww.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapIrish pride was strong on the Col de Peyra Taillade of stage 15. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapBarguil was on the attack again over the Col de Peyra Taillade looking for maximum points in the mountains competition. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapTony Martin’s solo escape on stage 15 came to a grinding halt on the 14 percent grade of the Col de Peyra Taillade. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapRomain Bardet put in a big attack on the Col de Peyra Taillade, testing his rivals and putting Froome into difficulty after his mechanical incident. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapStage 15, which was not a true mountain stage, proved to be deceptively difficult. Ultimately, Nairo Quintana had to end his hopes for the elusive Giro-Tour double victory. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapBauke Mollema snuck away from the lead group to take his first-ever stage win in the Tour de France in Le Puy-en-Velay. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapSmiles, celebrations, and lots of photographs for stage winner Mollema in Le Puy-en-Velay. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapFormer U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was a special guest on stage 15 in Le Puy-en-Velay. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTour de France 2017: Week 2 recapChris Froome ended the second week of the Tour de France as he started it, in yellow but with a much smaller margin over his rivals than in years past. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com