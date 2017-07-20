Home » Gallery » Gallery: Van Vleuten lights up La Course
Gallery: Van Vleuten lights up La Course
Jul. 20, 2017
2017 La Course: Start The Women’s WorldTour peloton nervously awaited the start of the 67.5-kilometer race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Peloton The Alps were a stark contrast to the Champs-Elysees, where the last three editions of La Course were held. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Peloton Boels-Dolmans took its usual position at the front of the peloton, controlling the pace. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Van Vleuten attacks With a little less than five kilometers to climb, Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) attacked. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Deignan dropped The Dutchwoman soon had a lead over Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Van Vleuten solo Although van Vleuten feared she’d attacked too early, her lead looked decisive in the final kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Climbing Despite its short distance, La Course is one of the few Women’s WorldTour races with a true mountaintop finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Fans Fans cheered on the world’s top female cyclists. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Van Vleuten Van Vleuten rode alone into Casse Deserte. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Deignan Former world champion Deignan chased but would end up second, 43 seconds behind. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Longo Borghini Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) was third atop the Izoard. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Van Vleuten solo Van Vleuten, who crashed out of the Rio Olympics, got a measure of redemption Thursday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Final kicker Van Vleuten rode alone through the final few hundred meters to the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Van Vleuten wins Van Vleuten, winner of two stages in the recent Giro Rosa, celebrated another big victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com 2017 La Course: Most aggressive rider Deignan was awarded the most combative prize for her efforts in La Course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com