Tour tech: Gear news from the Tour’s first week

Sure, Peter Sagan got kicked up of the Tour and Mark Cavendish crashed out … and that all happened after Alejandro Valverde’s catastrophic exit during the opening time trial. But somewhere in all that carnage, history was made: Marcel Kittel won a stage of the Tour de France on a disc-brake equipped bike. And Team Sky stirred controversy with — dimples?

Tech editor Dan Cavallari and senior editor Caley Fretz talk tech from the first few stages of the Tour de France from Luxembourg.

