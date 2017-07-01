Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bike Gallery: Tony Martin’s Canyon TT bike
Pro Bike Gallery: Tony Martin’s Canyon TT bike
By
Dan Cavallari Published
Jul. 1, 2017
Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Tony Martin’s Canyon Speedmax features a special paint job to honor German electronic band Kraftwerk, but that’s hardly the most striking aspect of his stage 1 bike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Martin will roll on a new front wheel from Zipp. We asked Zipp representatives for details but they were tight-lipped about the new hoop. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax With rain in the forecast, this special Canyon was bound to get wet. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Martin’s front wheel is a yet-to-be named Zipp wheel. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax It appears to be a similar design to Zipp’s 454 NSW wheels, which feature a characteristic wavy appearance. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Martin’s brakes are hidden in the fork for improved aerodynamics. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Those fins are more than just aesthetic cues. They are said to help reduce aerodynamic drag, especially in crosswinds. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax The rear wheel does not appear to be a new model. Martin also looks to be running clinchers for the stage 1 time trial. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax The crosshatch pattern runs through the frame and fork. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Canyon’s Speedmax has a special fork/headset interface that ensures maximum aerodynamics. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Several riders use a grippy sandpaper tape on their handlebars to improve grip, especially in wet conditions. Martin is using a similarly textured covering on his Selle Italia saddle, presumably to help keep himself positioned properly on the saddle. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax The SRAM 58-tooth chainring features a narrow-wide tooth profile to help keep the chain retention consistent. It’s a similar design to SRAM’s mountain bike narrow-wide chainrings, but we overheard a SRAM representative mention the teeth on this particular ring are not the same width as the mountain bike version. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Where others are using grip tape or standard bar tape, Martin is using an Ergon grip. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Ergon also helps keep Martin’s elbow pads nice and grippy. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax Padded grips slide over the extensions. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com