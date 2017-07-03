Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bike Gallery: Peter Sagan’s custom-painted Tarmac
Pro Bike Gallery: Peter Sagan’s custom-painted Tarmac
By
Dan Cavallari Published
Jul. 3, 2017
Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac The bike is new, and so is the paint job: at first glance it’s a dull grey, but on closer inspection the paint has a sheen that changes color depending on how the light hits it. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Specialized officially announced the new S-Works Tarmac SL6 the day before stage 1 of the 2017 Tour de France. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac The newly redesigned frame combines aero elements with a lightweight and responsive frame design, according to Specialized. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Sagan is, of course, riding a special Tarmac with a personalized paint job befitting his personality. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Details of the fade paint job reveal rainbow waves. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac See it in a different light and the colors change. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac The special paint job is perhaps most noticeable in the “S-Works” marking. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Up close, the rainbow stands out. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Specialized says the new design offers more compliance despite the aero tube shapes that are generally known for being harsh. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac That compliance comes from the newly designed seatpost that flexes at its top. It’s D-shaped, unlike the previous Tarmac that featured a round 27.2-millimeter seatpost. (Notice the color changed again!) Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Sagan is running the new Dura-Ace crank from Shimano, but not with Shimano’s new power meter. Instead, he’s using a 4iiii unit. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac An 11-28 cassette has become commonplace in the pro peloton over the last couple of years, and Sagan runs one here. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac One of the more interesting bits of tech on the new Tarmac is this carbon brake bridge, secured in place by titanium bolts. That allows Specialized to use direct-mount brakes and take full advantage of those braking forces. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac The carbon brake bridge slips in between the brake and the seat stays. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Sagan’s custom K-Edge Garmin mount sports his nickname, “Petobomb.” Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Because of the handlebar’s distinct shape, mechanics had to do a bit of customization to get the mount to fit. Notice the scuff marks from filing. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Sagan breaks from team sponsorship with this unbranded Zipp stem. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac The cockpit. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac Last season Sagan was running Look pedals, but it appears he may be riding Shimano pedals during the Tour. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com