In the pits: Tour de France stage 1 new tech and chaos
By
Dan Cavallari Published
Jul. 1, 2017
Here’s some of the newest and coolest tech from stage 1 of the Tour de France, along with some personalities and fans to get you in the mood for the next few weeks.
3D-printed handlebars Some Team Sky riders are sporting 3D-printed titanium handlebars on their stage 1 TT bikes. The pictured bars are on Geraint Thomas’s bike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Orbea's new aero bike Team Cofidis warmed up on Orbea’s new aero bike, which cropped up only in the last day or two before the Tour started. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Orbea's new aero bike Plenty of aero tube shaping should make Orbea’s new bike plenty fast in the stages ahead. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Zipp's top-secret new wheel Tony Martin’s Canyon Speedmax features a new wheel from Zipp that closely resembles the 454 NSW. Martin’s wheel is much deeper, though, and looks similar in depth to Zipp’s 808 wheel. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Roval's asymmetrical wheel Roval also debuted a prototype rear disc wheel for its riders. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Roval's asymmetrical wheel The new wheel has an asymmetrical design. The drive side is flatter than the non-drive side to ensure the rear derailleur can move inboard enough to clear the largest cog on the cassette. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Scarponi's presence While the mood at Astana’s service course throughout the week was light, Scarponi’s absence still hovers over it. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com creative mounting A Di2 junction box tucks neatly under the saddle, piggybacking a Di2 battery. It’s a clever place to stash this gear since the aerodynamic penalty at the rear of the saddle will be minimal. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Chavez chants Esteban Chaves’s fans were out in force and began chanting outside the Orica-Scott team bus until the Colombian rider appeared. He finally surprised fans in a hoodie and backpack. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Chavez heads out for practice Shortly before surprising his fans, Chaves kitted up and took to the TT course for a quick practice run in the rain. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Cavendish's envy-inducing S5 Cav’s custom-painted Cervelo S5 features a thin coating of paint that fades from green to chrome. It’s so thin that it’s possible to see the carbon weave beneath. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Contador While Trek has a new Velocis helmet hitting the market during the first week of the Tour, Alberto Contador opted for the more aerodynamic (but less breathable) Ballista for his warm-up ride on a chilly day in Dusseldorf. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com White Emonda Fabio Felline’s custom white Trek Emonda was on display as Felline himself warmed up on his TT bike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Lucky horseshoe? Lucky horseshoe? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Bouhanni adjustments A Cofidis mechanic makes last-minute adjustments to Nacer Bouhanni’s handlebars before the Frenchman took to the slick TT course for a warm-up lap. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Style for miles Alexander Kristoff’s TT bike was adorned with a custom rear wheel. It appears to be the same design we saw at the 2016 Tour de France. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Quintana's big day Nairo Quintana’s Tour de France starts off difficult and gets harder from there. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Kwiatkowski's fans Polish fans cheer on Michal Kwiatkowski as he makes his way back to the team bus. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Lazer's new lid Team LottoNL-Jumbo riders sport Lazer’s new dedicated aero helmet, the Bullet. The sliding port on top of the helmet allows for venting, though riders also have the option of replacing the vent with a solid piece to create as little drag as possible. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Leather seats This might be the coolest piece of custom gear we spotted in the pits of stage 1: a custom leather tool roll/hanger in the Katusha-Alpecin team car. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Not a race bike Or is it? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Big man on campus The caravan rolled through the team paddock in Dusseldorf, indicating the start of the stage was soon to follow. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Today's plan Full gas! Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sagan ducks the rope Can you believe these rope-duckers? Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Froome's controls Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F10 was on display in the Team Sky paddock. As usual, he has remote shift buttons mounted on the bar flats, but this year his handlebar is sans-bar tape on the tops to hide the buttons. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Sticky numbers Bostik adhesives provided riders with a new number plate that’s thinner and more breathable. The back of the number is coated in a special adhesive that hooks up nicely to a rider’s jersey with minimal fuss. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Bardet's motivation Ride hard. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Tour de France village There’s no shortage of colorful characters around the Tour de France village, even in the rain during Stage 1. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com