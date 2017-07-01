A closer look at Tour de France neutral support

As we discovered last month, Mavic’s Tour de France neutral support got an update. It better accommodates a wide range of riders and equipment. Neutral bikes now have a specially designed KS dropper post so riders can adjust saddle height on the fly. We finally got a close look at the bikes in the days leading up to the 2017 Tour de France.

The post weighs about 450 grams and offers 65 millimeters of travel, which is more than enough to achieve a wide range of saddle heights. The dropper action feels smooth and similar to any mountain bike dropper post we’ve tried. The actuation did seem slightly slower, however.

VeloNews also got a chance to hop on one of the bikes and test out the new dropper post. The post activates by pulling on a small loop mounted near the seatpost collar. This eliminates any cable routing or handlebar triggers. It also eliminates the need for any type of lever mounted beneath the saddle — a system that would undoubtedly be heavier than the wispy loop. Check it out in action here: