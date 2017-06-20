VN Show: Larry’s big day, Sagan’s dance moves

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Hammer time! What do we make of this Hammer Series? Was it a hit or a dud? Could we follow the somewhat complicated scoring system?

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we discuss the Tour de Suisse, which is the final tune-up race before the Tour de France. The GC battle at this year’s Tour de Suisse lacked panache, since many of the riders were tired from the Giro d’Italia. But the race produced a dramatic moment when American Larry Warbasse held off the GC favorites to win stage 4. We discuss the importance of Warbasse’s victory, and why his post-race interview transformed us into huge Larry Warbasse fans for life.

The battle between Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet never really materialized at the Tour de Suisse, however we did see Sagan debut a new victory salute that incorporated dance moves from the native Hawaiian Hula dance. We believe it’s time Sagan brought more dance moves into his finish line victories, and we have a list of global dances for him to choose from.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show!