VN Show: Tour de France time!

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, VeloNews.com, Flickr Creative Commons, YouTube

This week’s episode of The VeloNews Show is brought to you by Boa, makers of the Boa System found on many of today’s top cycling shoes.

The Tour de France is finally here, and we here at The VeloNews Show have put together a quick and easy preview for the race. Chris Froome will be without his lieutenant Wout Poels at this year’s Tour, so will his absence weaken Sky’s juggernaut squad, or will Sky’s new choice in wheels hamper them in the hills?

Team BMC has built its Tour squad around Richie Porte’s ambitions in the overall. But wait, what is Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet doing on that squad? Do we really believe he will be shagging bottles for Porte?

Astana have two co-leaders in Jakob Fuglsang and Fabio Aru. But a recent photo leads us to believe that one of these guys may hold an advantage in the fight for team leadership. And what do we make of Mark Cavendish, Team Cannondale-Drapac, and Nairo Quintana?

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show!