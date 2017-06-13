VN Show: Froome vs. Porte at the Dauphiné

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Hammer time! What do we make of this Hammer Series? Was it a hit or a dud? Could we follow the somewhat complicated scoring system?

Every year the Critérium du Dauphiné gives us plenty to talk about before the Tour de France, and this year the French race did not disappoint. The major storyline to come out of this year’s Dauphine is the budding rivalry between former teammates Chris Froome and Richie Porte. Porte appeared to have the race in his grasp, until Froome attacked him on the final stage, which set up eventual winner Jakob Fuglsang of Astana for the overall win. Did this flurry of events kill Froome and Porte’s old bromance? We ponder the ramifications.

Plus, Astana looked extremely strong with Fabio Aru and Fuglsang, and the blue team now enters the Tour de France with two cards to play.

Finally, poor Alberto Contador had a forgettable Dauphiné, sinking to 11th on GC on the final day. Contador fans shouldn’t give up hope, however. We give you several reasons to stay excited for the Tour.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!