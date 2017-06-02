Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, RCS/Giro d’Italia, VeloNews.com, Youtube, Twitter.com/QuickStepteam, Flickr Creative Commons

The Giro d’Italia is finally over, and after three weeks of twists and turns, we simply cannot wait for the 2018 race. Based on what happened at this year’s race, we have some predictions for the 2018 Giro (hint: lots of port-o-johns and more motorcycles).

Then, we explain the Hammer Series, which takes place this weekend. Don’t be scared off by the unorthodox racing method: We expect this event to showcase plenty of action.

Finally, the Critérium du Dauphiné kicks off this weekend. As the official prep race for the Tour de France, the race is where the Tour favorites don their best poker faces. Of course each rider has a tell, and we have some thoughts on what to look for from Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, and Richie Porte.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!