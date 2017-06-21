Two ways to get lost at the Tour de France

Andy Hood and I are lost somewhere in France, for the second time today. I’m navigating, so it’s my fault. “We’re lost, Hoody,” I say. “Not all those who wander are lost,” he replies, wagging a knowingly facetious finger in my direction. OK, smart guy. His statement does not change the fact that we have no idea where we are, we are extremely hungry, it’s 8:45 p.m., and kitchens will be fermé all too soon.

People always ask me what it’s like to cover the Tour de France as a journalist. I reply that the experience is beautiful, colorful, and often charming. It’s also chaotic and frustrating. Mostly, the experience involves being lost, searching for the media room, the starting line, or the hotel. Lost literally, lost figuratively. Enjoyably lost, annoyingly lost. Just all sorts of lost.

Today, we are somewhere in Provence. Andrew Hood (everyone calls him “Hoody”), VeloNews’s European correspondent, is behind the wheel of our rented Renault. The sunlight is low but not yet spent, still purple and pink in the west. The white stone cap of Mont Ventoux is visible to the south.

Being lost at the Tour falls into two main categories. The first is when we have no idea where we are going and we have no clue where we actually are. That’s the experience in the car at the moment.

The second type of lost is when we have no clue what is happening in the actual race. Stage 12 of the 2016 Tour de France delivered both versions of lost to Hoody and me. Just a few hours ago, a motorcycle on that lonely mountain wedged itself between two unyielding lines of fans and stopped — stopped dead — right in the middle of a bike race. A thousand watts of Richie Porte, Chris Froome, and Bauke Mollema smashed into its backside. Bikes and bodies tangled.

Froome started running.

The gap between seeing an effect and knowing its cause stretched out uncomfortably in those moments. The entire pressroom let out a great gasp as we watched the action, with other reporters exhaling expletives in a dozen or so languages. The press corps was lost. In those early moments we had no idea what was happening. The entire Tour was lost. The only man who knew where he was going was Chris Froome, as he jogged up the hill.

Physically lost is one thing. Figuratively lost is another entirely. It’s not a place reporters like to be. As Froome hoofed it up the side of Ventoux, the press corps reacted in the only way we knew how. Texts and calls went out to riders, to team managers, anyone who might have a definitive answer. What happened? How did it happen? The older reporter who still writes his stories on a typewriter picked up his flip phone and called his editor. The L’Equipe writer who looks like Professor Snape (from J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series) stood from his plastic chair so abruptly it flew back three feet.

How will the jury dictate time gaps? Will the whole stage be scrapped? Hoody staked out the Tour’s communications officer, waiting for an official decree. More video of the event eventually surfaced. The neutral service motorcycle that saw it all provided some insight. Photos of Froome on foot began to trickle in from the pool photographers. Who has yellow tomorrow? Who’s fault was this? Bernard Hinault got on TV and said, “That’s bike racing,” and the race jury finally said, “Not exactly.”

Eventually, we left lost behind. Back in the car, Ventoux shrinks in the rearview mirror and the map on my cell phone starts working again. We get a little red pin for the hotel, and follow the blue line to its door. The kitchen is not fermé. Chaos has been tidied, stories filed, and bellies filled, and Hoody and I slowly leave lost behind, again.

Until tomorrow.