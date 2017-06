Tour de France 2017 U.S. broadcast schedule

The Tour de France starts Saturday, July 1 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Cycling fans living in the U.S. have a few options to watch the Grande Boucle. NBC Sports Group will air 280 hours of coverage between its live, primetime, and replay coverage of the race.

NBC Sports Gold is an option for those without a cable TV package. The $40 streaming package covers the Tour de France, as well as the remainder of 2017 and the first six months of 2018. Viewers can stream racing on mobile devices with the NBC Sports Gold app as well as their laptop or desktop computers.

Here’s the complete schedule of Tour de France coverage on the NBC Sports Group family of networks.