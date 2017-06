The Tour de France is almost always decided in the mountains. In keeping with tradition, the 2017 race takes on the Pyrénées and the Alps. Here are eight key stages and the climbs that could decide the yellow jersey.

Stage 5 (La Planche des Belles Filles)

La Planche des Belles Filles: 5.9km at 8.5% (1,035m), Cat. 1

Stage 8 (Station des Rousses)

Côte de Viry: 7.6km at 5.2% (748m), Cat. 2

Montée de la Combe de Laisia Lesmolunes: 11.7km at 6.4% (1,202m), Cat. 1

Côte des Neyrolles: 3.2km at 7.2% (825m), Cat. 2

Col de la Biche: 10.5km at 9% (1,316m), HC

Grand Colombier: 8.5km at 9.9% (1,501m), HC

Mont du Chat: 8.7km at 10.3% (1,504m), HC

Col des Ares: 7.4km at 4.6% (797m), Cat. 2

Col de Menté: 6.9km at 8.1% (1,349m), Cat. 1

Port de Balès: 11.7km at 7.7% (1,755m), HC

Col de Peyresourde: 9.7km at 7.8% (1,569m), Cat. 1

Peyragudes: 2.4km at 8.4% (1,580m), Cat. 2

Col de Latrape: 5.6km at 7.3% (1,110m), Cat. 1

Col d’Agnes: 10km at 8.2% (1,570m), Cat. 1

Mur de Péguère: 9.3km at 7.9% (1,375m), Cat. 1

Montée de Naves d’Aubrac: 8.9km at 6.4% (1,058m), Cat. 1

Col de Peyra Taillade: 8.3km at 7.4% (1,190m), Cat. 1

Col d’Ornon: 5.1km at 6.7% (1,371m), Cat. 2

Col de la Croix de Fer: 24km at 5.2% (2,067m), HC

Col du Télégraphe: 11.9km at 7.1% (1,566m), Cat. 1

Col du Galibier: 17.7km at 6.9% (2,642m), HC

Col de Vars: 9.3km at 7.5% (2,109m), Cat. 1

Col d’Izoard: 14.1km at 7.3% (2,360m), HC