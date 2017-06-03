Trek-Segafredo wins Hammer sprint stage; Sunweb takes lead

American team Trek-Segafredo took top honors in the sprint stage of the Hammer Series Saturday in Limburg, Netherlands. Team Sunweb climbed the overall to take the pole position for Sunday’s 50km team time trial pursuit race.

The second stage of this new race was flat and fast, intended for the pure sprinters. The field raced eight laps on a 12km circuit.

“It was actually only attacking. It’s a nice way of racing, but it’s tough to do,” Sunweb’s Albert Timmer said.

The peloton rode an aggressive race, meaning that there were few truly organized sprint trains.

“It was full gas immediately from the start, it was like every lap was the last lap,” Trek-Segafredo’s Boy van Poppel said. “It was full sprinting all the time and with those laps that were double points, it was full gas!”

His teammate Jasper Stuyven added, “Today we did really good. We always had a guy in the front, so we never had to chase.”

Despite the strong performance, Trek-Segafredo will start eighth in the order Sunday, 129 seconds behind Sunweb. Team Sky will be just 30 seconds behind Trek, and Lotto-Soudal will go off 59 seconds back.

As the Hammer Chase is a pursuit, the first team across the line will win the Hammer Series overall.

Top 10 results: Hammer Sprint

1. Trek-Segafredo, 70.7

2. Lotto Soudal, 61.8

3. Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team, 59.6

4. Team Sky, 50.9

5. Nippo-Vini Fantini, 40.4

6. Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 35.4

7. Team Sunweb, 30

8. Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team, 26.5

9. Quick-Step Floors, 24.3

10. Orica-Scott, 23.1