Suisse, stage 3: Matthews wins, takes overall lead

Australian Michael Matthews won a gritty sprint finish in stage 3 at Tour de Suisse Monday in Bern. The Sunweb rider out-sprinted world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) after a steep final hill in the Swiss city. Trek-Segafredo’s John Degenkolb was third. It was a double coup for Matthews who also took the yellow race leader’s jersey with his victory.

“I struggled a little bit on the climb. I wasn’t climbing so well today,” said Matthews. “It was good enough to get over the climb to the finish.”

Stage 3, top 10

1. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, in 3:49:48

2. Peter SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

3. John DEGENKOLB, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

4. Tim WELLENS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

5. Michael ALBASINI, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

6. Patrick BEVIN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

7. Arthur VICHOT, FDJ, at :00

8. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

9. Jan BAKELANTS, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

10. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

Top-10 overall

1. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, in 8:18:47

2. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :10

3. Peter SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :11

4. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, at :19

5. Michael ALBASINI, ORICA – SCOTT, at :20

6. Patrick BEVIN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :22

7. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :23

8. John DEGENKOLB, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :24

9. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :25

10. Marc SOLER GIMENEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :25

The run to the finish was perilously twisty through Bern’s narrow, sometimes cobbled streets.

With a sprint on offer, the peloton caught the final breakaway rider, Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue) before reaching the city’s outskirts.

Trek-Segafredo was particularly active, leading the bunch into the technical finale.

The race pulled apart on the steep climb in the last two kilometers. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) did the majority of the pace-setting in the final kilometer.

Former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) hit out as the gradient eased. Sagan marked his move.

However, Sunweb stuck to its plan to lead-out Matthews and put Nikias Arndt on the front for one final push. Matthews was positioned perfectly. He jumped at around 150 meters to go. Sagan and Degenkolb jostled and bumped on the 26-year-old’s wheel, but neither could come past.

“It made it really perfect for me to start my sprint at the right time,” Matthews added, referring to Arndt’s lead-out.

Matthews may only enjoy one day in the yellow jersey, despite his impressive showing in stage 3. Stage 4 on Tuesday features an uphill finish at Villars-sur-Ollon after 143.2km. His Sunweb teammate, Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin, may be the next man up to wear yellow. Dumoulin is second, merely 10 seconds behind. “It’s going to be a very special day to tomorrow,” said Matthews.

Stage 3 results

1. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, in 3:49:48

2. Peter SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

3. John DEGENKOLB, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

4. Tim WELLENS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

5. Michael ALBASINI, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

6. Patrick BEVIN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

7. Arthur VICHOT, FDJ, at :00

8. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

9. Jan BAKELANTS, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

10. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

11. Reinardt JANSE VAN RENSBURG, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

12. Rui Alberto FARIA DA COSTA, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

13. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

14. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

15. Greg VAN AVERMAET, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

16. Nikias ARNDT, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

17. Simon ŠPILAK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

18. Valerio CONTI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

19. Lilian CALMEJANE, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :00

20. Mikel NIEVE ITURRALDE, TEAM SKY, at :00

21. Fabio FELLINE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

22. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

23. Patrick KONRAD, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

24. Steven KRUIJSWIJK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

25. Jhonatan RESTREPO VALENCIA, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

26. Merhawi KUDUS GHEBREMEDHIN, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

27. Marc SOLER GIMENEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

28. Philippe GILBERT, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

29. Tao GEOGHEGAN HART, TEAM SKY, at :00

30. Georg PREIDLER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

31. Jay MCCARTHY, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

32. Steve MORABITO, FDJ, at :00

33. Tsgabu Gebremaryam GRMAY, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

34. Mathias FRANK, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

35. Mark CHRISTIAN, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

36. Mekseb DEBESAY, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

37. Martijn TUSVELD, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :00

38. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :19

39. Stefan KÜNG, BMC RACING TEAM, at :19

40. Sylvain CHAVANEL, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :19

41. Victor DE LA PARTE GONZALEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :19

42. Sep VANMARCKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :19

43. Carlos VERONA, ORICA – SCOTT, at :19

44. Lachlan MORTON, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :19

45. Anthony ROUX, FDJ, at :19

46. Simone PONZI, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :26

47. Paul MARTENS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :26

48. Aaron GATE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :26

49. Daniel PEARSON, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :26

50. Hugh CARTHY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :26

51. Miguel Angel LOPEZ MORENO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :26

52. Carlos Alberto BETANCUR GOMEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :26

53. Hugo HOULE, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :26

54. Nikolas MAES, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :26

55. Mike TEUNISSEN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :26

56. Pello BILBAO LOPEZ DE ARMENTIA, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :26

57. Lawrence WARBASSE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :26

58. Enrico GASPAROTTO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :26

59. Zdenek ŠTYBAR, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :26

60. Jakub KACZMAREK, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :38

61. Jan HIRT, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :38

62. Odd Christian EIKING, FDJ, at :43

63. Dayer Uberney QUINTANA ROJAS, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :43

64. Koen DE KORT, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :43

65. Jarlinson PANTANO GOMEZ, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :43

66. Adrian KUREK, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :43

67. Simone CONSONNI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :49

68. Jesper ASSELMAN, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :53

69. Ondrej CINK, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :53

70. Daan OLIVIER, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :53

71. Michael WOODS, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :53

72. Gianluca BRAMBILLA, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :53

73. Mathew HAYMAN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :53

74. Lars BOOM, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:03

75. Matti BRESCHEL, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:14

76. Matvey MAMYKIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 1:14

77. Alexis GOUGEARD, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:14

78. Antoine DUCHESNE, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 1:14

79. Dmitriy GRUZDEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:14

80. Michael SCHÄR, BMC RACING TEAM, at 1:14

81. Marcus BURGHARDT, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:14

82. Nelson OLIVEIRA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 1:14

83. KEVIN REZA, FDJ, at 1:14

84. Jaco VENTER, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 1:14

85. Jan BÁRTA, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:14

86. Simone PETILLI, UAE ABU DHABI, at 1:14

87. Matej MOHORIC, UAE ABU DHABI, at 1:14

88. Ryan MULLEN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:14

89. Maxime MONFORT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:14

90. Taylor PHINNEY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:14

91. Tomasz MARCZYNSKI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:14

92. Baptiste PLANCKAERT, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 1:14

93. Martin ELMIGER, BMC RACING TEAM, at 1:14

94. Maciej BODNAR, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:14

95. Jurgen ROELANDTS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:14

96. Oscar GATTO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:14

97. Michal KOLÁR, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:14

98. Salvatore PUCCIO, TEAM SKY, at 1:44

99. Sacha MODOLO, UAE ABU DHABI, at 1:48

100. Roy CURVERS, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:48

101. Ramon SINKELDAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:48

102. Reto HOLLENSTEIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 1:48

103. Daniel HOELGAARD, FDJ, at 1:57

104. Jack BAUER, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 1:57

105. Yves LAMPAERT, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 1:57

106. Bert-Jan LINDEMAN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:57

107. Gediminas BAGDONAS, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:17

108. Benjamin KING, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:17

109. Fabien GRELLIER, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 2:17

110. Ivan GARCIA CORTINA, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:17

111. Alberto LOSADA ALGUACIL, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:17

112. Arman KAMYSHEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:17

113. Sondre HOLST ENGER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:23

114. Bart DE CLERCQ, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:50

115. Louis VERVAEKE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:50

116. Jelle WALLAYS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 2:50

117. Nick DOUGALL, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:50

118. Jeroen MEIJERS, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 2:50

119. Michel KREDER, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at 2:50

120. Boy VAN POPPEL, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:50

121. Jesper HANSEN, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:50

122. Daniil FOMINYKH, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 2:50

123. Daniel OSS, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:50

124. Marco HALLER, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 2:50

125. NICCOLO’ BONIFAZIO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 3:14

126. Owain DOULL, TEAM SKY, at 3:42

127. Alex DOWSETT, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 3:42

128. Ryan ANDERSON, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 3:42

129. Nick VAN DER LIJKE, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 3:42

130. JHON DARWIN ATAPUMA HURTADO, UAE ABU DHABI, at 3:42

131. Sam BEWLEY, ORICA – SCOTT, at 3:42

132. SEBASTIAN HENAO GOMEZ, TEAM SKY, at 3:42

133. Magnus Cort NIELSEN, ORICA – SCOTT, at 3:42

134. Felix GROSSSCHARTNER, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 3:42

135. Rob POWER, ORICA – SCOTT, at 3:42

136. Javier MORENO BAZAN, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 3:42

137. David DE LA CRUZ MELGAREJO, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 3:42

138. Branislau SAMOILAU, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 3:42

139. Leszek PLUCINSKI, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 3:42

140. Ruben PLAZA, ORICA – SCOTT, at 3:42

141. CEDRIC PINEAU, FDJ, at 3:42

142. Marko KUMP, UAE ABU DHABI, at 3:42

143. Tyler FARRAR, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 3:42

144. Rein TAARAMÄE, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 3:42

145. Martijn BUDDING, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 3:42

146. Pieter WEENING, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 3:42

147. Gregory RAST, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 3:42

148. Danny VAN POPPEL, TEAM SKY, at 3:42

149. Joseph Lloyd DOMBROWSKI, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 3:42

150. Antonio PEDRERO LOPEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 3:42

151. Luke DURBRIDGE, ORICA – SCOTT, at 4:40

152. Perrig QUEMENEUR, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 4:40

153. THOMAS BOUDAT, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 4:40

154. Juan Jose LOBATO DEL VALLE, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 4:51

155. Valerio AGNOLI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 4:58

156. Davide MARTINELLI, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 4:58

157. Nico DENZ, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 4:58

158. Lasse Norman HANSEN, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at 5:37

159. Taco VAN DER HOORN, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 6:58

160. Conor DUNNE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at 6:58

161. Kiel REIJNEN, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 6:58

162. Jonathan HIVERT, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 6:58

163. Lars Petter NORDHAUG, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at 6:58

164. Elmar REINDERS, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 8:29

165. Martijn KEIZER, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 8:29

166. Philip DEIGNAN, TEAM SKY, at 8:29

167. Rohan DENIS, BMC RACING TEAM, at 8:29

168. Lawson CRADDOCK, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 8:29

169. Jonathan DIEBBEN, TEAM SKY, at 8:29

170. Sébastien REICHENBACH, FDJ, at 8:29

171. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 8:29

172. Juraj SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 8:29

173. Albert TIMMER, TEAM SUNWEB, at 8:29

174. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 8:29

General classification