Niewiadoma wins OVO Women’s Tour, takes WWT lead

After seizing the lead with a bold breakaway in stage 1, Katarzyna Niewiadoma buttoned up victory in the OVO Energy Women’s Tour overall Sunday in London. Riding for WM3 Energie, the Polish champion won the five-stage race by a comfortable 1:18 margin over Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans). Brit Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) was third in the overall.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old leader was challenged on the penultimate stage, when Majerus went on the attack in the 133km stage from Chesterfield to Derbyshire.

“I knew it was a really dangerous move and I knew we had to start riding to bring [Majerus] back. I tried to stay calm and relaxed and only think positively,” said Katarzyna Niewiadoma, who added it was, “one of the hardest races I’ve done in my life.”

Orica-Scott’s Sarah Roy won stage 4 with Majerus second ahead of Canadian Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb).

Roy said she benefitted from Majerus’s efforts to take back time in the overall standings. “I was preparing for a bunch sprint because the girls behind were lighting up,” the Australian said. “We just happened to dig really dig on an uncategorized climb towards the finish; I took a few fewer turns but [Christine] Majerus really put the hammer down. I just held her wheel and I took over on the descents.”

Stage 4, top 10

1. Sarah ROY, ORICA – SCOTT, in 3:27:48



2. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :01



3. Leah KIRCHMANN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :05



4. Marta BASTIANELLI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :17



5. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :17



6. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :17



7. Alexandra MANLY, ORICA – SCOTT, at :17



8. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at :17



9. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at :17



10. Sofie DE VUYST, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at :22

Stage 5 in London

The OVO Tour’s final day of racing promised to be short and furious at only 62 kilometers around London. The day’s eventual winner Jolien D’hoore acknowledged how hard the day would be from the outset.

“Every time it’s a bunch sprint there’s pressure on me. I had to deal with it; I think I can handle the expectation pretty well. We also had Giorgia Bronzini there for us; at the end of the stage she said the team were going for me. It’s great to win,” said Wiggle-High5’s D’hoore.

“The hammer went down from the start. We weren’t there in the move as a team so we had to chase it down. The girls did a lot of work, everybody was on their limit. Luckily we closed it down and it was up to me in the sprint.”

Barnes was second in the sprint, matching her result in stage 2. Majerus collected another podium stage result, sprinting to third.

Niewiadoma finished in the peloton to claim her biggest win of 2017.

“I’m super happy. I think that’s the only word that can describe my feelings,” said Niewiadoma. “At our first team meeting we said that we wanted to have a good race and that we wanted to fight for a good result.”

Thanks to her overall victory, Niewiadoma moved ahead of Tour of California winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) in the Women’s WorldTour standings.

Stage 5 results

1. Jolien D’HOORE, WIGGLE HIGH5, in 1:28:23





2. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00





3. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :00





4. Roxane FOURNIER, FDJ, at :00





5. Katie ARCHIBALD, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at :00





6. Marta BASTIANELLI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :00





7. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00





8. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :00





9. Elena CECCHINI, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00





10. Alice Maria ARZUFFI, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at :00





11. Emilie MOBERG, HITEC PRODUCTS, at :00





12. Chloe HOSKING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :00





13. Sarah INGHELBRECHT, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at :00





14. Emilia FAHLIN, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00





15. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00





16. Leah KIRCHMANN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00





17. Dani KING, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00





18. Sarah ROY, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00





19. Tiffany CROMWELL, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00





20. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00





21. Cecilie Uttrup LUDWIG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00





22. Alice BARNES, DROPS, at :00





23. Alexandra MANLY, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00





24. Malgorzata JASINSKA, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00





25. Sofie DE VUYST, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at :00





26. Gracie ELVIN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00





27. Floortje MACKAIJ, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00





28. Sara PENTON, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at :00





29. Vita HEINE, HITEC PRODUCTS, at :00





30. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00





31. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00





32. Lisa KLEIN, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00





33. Janneke ENSING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :00





34. Anouska KOSTER, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00





35. Natalie GRINCZER, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at :00





36. Romy KASPER, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :00





37. Lauren KITCHEN, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00





38. Abby-Mae PARKINSON, DROPS, at :00





39. Simona FRAPPORTI, HITEC PRODUCTS, at :00





40. Shara GILLOW, FDJ, at :00





41. Jeanne KOREVAAR, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00





42. Eugénie DUVAL, FDJ, at :00





43. Martina RITTER, DROPS, at :00





44. Claudia LICHTENBERG, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00





45. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at :12





46. Tatiana GUDERZO, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at :18





47. Jenelle CROOKS, ORICA – SCOTT, at :18





48. Elise MAES, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at :18





49. Lisa BRENNAUER, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :18





50. Rachel NEYLAN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :18





51. Roxane KNETEMANN, FDJ, at :18





52. Amy PIETERS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :18





53. Audrey CORDON RAGOT, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :18





54. Eileen ROE, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at :18





55. Chantal BLAAK, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :18





56. Elizabeth DEIGNAN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :22





57. Trixi WORRACK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :24





58. Nikki BRAMMEIER, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:16





59. Annalisa CUCINOTTA, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 2:25





60. Alison JACKSON, BEPINK COGEAS, at 5:12





61. Daniela REIS, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 5:15





62. Rozanne SLIK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 5:15





63. Thea THORSEN, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 5:15





64. Hannah PAYTON, DROPS, at 5:15





65. Rossella RATTO, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 5:15





66. Silvia VALSECCHI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 5:15





67. Rebecca DURRELL, DROPS, at 5:15





68. Sarah RIJKES, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 5:15





69. Anna PLICHTA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 5:15





70. Christina PERCHTOLD, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 5:15





71. Sabrina STULTIENS, TEAM SUNWEB, at 5:15





72. Stephanie POHL, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 5:15





73. Christina SIGGAARD, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 5:15





74. Sheyla GUTIERREZ RUIZ, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 5:15





75. Shani BLOCH-DAVIDOV, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 9:00





DNF Miriam BJØRNSRUD, HITEC PRODUCTS





DNF Katrine AALERUD, HITEC PRODUCTS





DNF Lydia BOYLAN, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING





DNS Eri YONAMINE, FDJ

Final general classification

1. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, in 16:34:53





2. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:18





3. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:30





4. Leah KIRCHMANN, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:36





5. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:39





6. Alice BARNES, DROPS, at 1:47





7. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:53





8. Cecilie Uttrup LUDWIG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:59





9. Dani KING, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 2:00





10. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 2:01





11. Tiffany CROMWELL, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 2:03





12. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 2:07





13. Floortje MACKAIJ, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:07





14. Lisa KLEIN, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 2:08





15. Sofie DE VUYST, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 2:11





16. Vita HEINE, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 2:11





17. Janneke ENSING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 2:11





18. Katie ARCHIBALD, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 2:15





19. Shara GILLOW, FDJ, at 2:15





20. Malgorzata JASINSKA, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 2:17





21. Amy PIETERS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 2:24





22. Lisa BRENNAUER, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 2:35





23. Natalie GRINCZER, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 2:42





24. Chantal BLAAK, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 2:46





25. Audrey CORDON RAGOT, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 2:47





26. Alexandra MANLY, ORICA – SCOTT, at 3:09





27. Claudia LICHTENBERG, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 3:43





28. Gracie ELVIN, ORICA – SCOTT, at 3:49





29. Trixi WORRACK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 3:53





30. Elena CECCHINI, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 4:07





31. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at 4:16





32. Alice Maria ARZUFFI, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 6:44





33. Rossella RATTO, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 7:35





34. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 8:35





35. Eugénie DUVAL, FDJ, at 8:48





36. Marta BASTIANELLI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 8:52





37. Anouska KOSTER, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 8:54





38. Romy KASPER, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 9:01





39. Martina RITTER, DROPS, at 9:07





40. Jenelle CROOKS, ORICA – SCOTT, at 10:29





41. Roxane KNETEMANN, FDJ, at 11:19





42. Elizabeth DEIGNAN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 12:37





43. Abby-Mae PARKINSON, DROPS, at 13:35





44. Nikki BRAMMEIER, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 13:36





45. Sarah ROY, ORICA – SCOTT, at 13:39





46. Rachel NEYLAN, ORICA – SCOTT, at 16:46





47. Daniela REIS, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 18:35





48. Alison JACKSON, BEPINK COGEAS, at 19:23





49. Rozanne SLIK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 21:43





50. Emilie MOBERG, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 24:09





51. Sara PENTON, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 27:47





52. Simona FRAPPORTI, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 27:51





53. Jolien D’HOORE, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 29:56





54. Chloe HOSKING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 29:59





55. Sabrina STULTIENS, TEAM SUNWEB, at 31:13





56. Anna PLICHTA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 34:13





57. Stephanie POHL, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 34:25





58. Roxane FOURNIER, FDJ, at 34:37





59. Lauren KITCHEN, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 34:45





60. Jeanne KOREVAAR, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 34:45





61. Eileen ROE, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 35:03





62. Tatiana GUDERZO, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 35:12





63. Elise MAES, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 35:46





64. Rebecca DURRELL, DROPS, at 37:26





65. Hannah PAYTON, DROPS, at 37:39





66. Christina PERCHTOLD, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 37:43





67. Christina SIGGAARD, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 39:52





68. Sarah RIJKES, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 40:21





69. Thea THORSEN, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 40:33





70. Shani BLOCH-DAVIDOV, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 41:52





71. Sheyla GUTIERREZ RUIZ, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 42:17





72. Annalisa CUCINOTTA, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 43:23





73. Sarah INGHELBRECHT, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 45:53





74. Emilia FAHLIN, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 49:37





75. Silvia VALSECCHI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 57:25

