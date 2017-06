Niewiadoma solos to OVO Energy Women’s Tour stage 1 win

The WM3 team came flying into the first stage of the OVO Women’s Tour with Katarzyna Niewiadoma winning solo. Her teammate Marianne Vos was second Wednesday in Kettering, England. Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) sprinted to third behind Vos.

With her win, Niewiadoma, 23, took the overall lead by a commanding one minute, 42 second margin.

“When I attacked I wasn’t really thinking. I just chose the moment” said Niewiadoma. “It can be a good opportunity to go away. I expected somebody to join me, unfortunately I was alone and I was thinking, ‘Oh no, there’s 50km to go, there’s a lot of wind, there are hills!’ I wasn’t sure if I could gain a lot of seconds, but I was really motivated to keep pushing.”

The Polish champion’s lead went out to about three minutes at one point in the 148km race. Boels-Dolmans worked hard to bring her back but could not catch Niewiadoma in time.

“It’s so crazy; normally races like this end up in a bunch sprint, and I knew that there are a lot of teams here like Ale Cipollini and Sunweb who want a bunch sprint, so I thought they would chase me hard,” Niewiadoma added. “When I saw the 15 kilometer to go sign I knew I had to go full and see what happened. I’m so happy that I could win here.”

Stage 2 will be a 139km race around Stoke-on-Trent, including two category 1 climbs.

Stage 1 results

1. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, in 3:51:39

2. Marianne VOS, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:42

3. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:42

4. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 1:42

5. Tiffany CROMWELL, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:42

6. Christina SIGGAARD, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 1:42

7. Alice BARNES, DROPS, at 1:42

8. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:42

9. Maria Giulia CONFALONIERI, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 1:42

10. Roxane FOURNIER, FDJ, at 1:42

11. Emilie MOBERG, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 1:42

12. Katie ARCHIBALD, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 1:42

13. Leah KIRCHMANN, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:42

14. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:42

15. Cecilie Uttrup LUDWIG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:42

16. Chloe HOSKING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 1:42

17. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:42

18. Rebecca DURRELL, DROPS, at 1:42

19. Sarah ROY, ORICA – SCOTT, at 1:49

20. Dani KING, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 1:49

21. Aude BIANNIC, FDJ, at 1:50

22. Janneke ENSING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 1:50

23. Eileen ROE, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 1:50

24. Floortje MACKAIJ, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:50

25. Amy PIETERS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:50

26. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:50

27. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 1:50

28. Simona FRAPPORTI, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 1:50

29. Vita HEINE, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 1:50

30. Shara GILLOW, FDJ, at 1:50

31. Sara PENTON, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 1:50

32. Lisa KLEIN, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:50

33. Eugénie DUVAL, FDJ, at 1:50

34. Alice Maria ARZUFFI, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 1:50

35. Sofie DE VUYST, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 1:50

36. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:50

37. Anouska KOSTER, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:50

38. Lauren KITCHEN, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:50

39. Elizabeth DEIGNAN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:50

40. Audrey CORDON RAGOT, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 1:50

41. Jolien D’HOORE, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 1:50

42. Katrine AALERUD, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 1:50

43. Alena AMIALIUSIK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:50

44. Ilaria SANGUINETI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 1:50

45. Jeanne KOREVAAR, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:50

46. Natalie GRINCZER, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 1:50

47. Malgorzata JASINSKA, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 1:50

48. Lisa BRENNAUER, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:50

49. Chantal BLAAK, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:50

50. Elena CECCHINI, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:50

51. Alison JACKSON, BEPINK COGEAS, at 1:50

52. Romy KASPER, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 1:59

53. Anna TREVISI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 1:59

54. Rossella RATTO, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 1:59

55. Hannah PAYTON, DROPS, at 1:59

56. Clara KOPPENBURG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:59

57. Trixi WORRACK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:59

58. Anna PLICHTA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:59

59. Christina PERCHTOLD, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:59

60. Martina RITTER, DROPS, at 1:59

61. Abby-Mae PARKINSON, DROPS, at 1:59

62. Tatiana GUDERZO, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 1:59

63. Eri YONAMINE, FDJ, at 1:59

64. Alexandra MANLY, ORICA – SCOTT, at 2:05

65. Maria Vittoria SPEROTTO, BEPINK COGEAS, at 2:06

66. Gracie ELVIN, ORICA – SCOTT, at 2:06

67. Nikki BRAMMEIER, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 2:06

68. Stephanie POHL, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 2:11

69. Sarah RIJKES, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 2:14

70. Roxane KNETEMANN, FDJ, at 2:14

71. Claudia LICHTENBERG, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 2:21

72. Thea THORSEN, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 2:23

73. Shani BLOCH-DAVIDOV, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 2:23

74. Daniela REIS, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 2:23

75. Miriam BJØRNSRUD, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 2:23

76. Rozanne SLIK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:23

77. Sabrina STULTIENS, TEAM SUNWEB, at 2:23

78. Rachel NEYLAN, ORICA – SCOTT, at 2:23

79. Jenelle CROOKS, ORICA – SCOTT, at 2:23

80. Marta BASTIANELLI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 2:33

81. Elise MAES, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 2:33

82. Sheyla GUTIERREZ RUIZ, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 2:36

83. Annalisa CUCINOTTA, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 3:05

84. Annabel SIMPSON, DROPS, at 4:57

85. Sarah INGHELBRECHT, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 8:00

86. Lydia BOYLAN, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 8:07

87. Francesca PATTARO, BEPINK COGEAS, at 15:50

88. Silvia VALSECCHI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 19:15

89. Hayley JONES, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 21:10

90. Emilia FAHLIN, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 21:10

91. Daiva TUSLAITE, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 21:10

92. Wubbigje Regina KNOL, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 21:10

93. Winanda SPOOR, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 23:18

DNF Georgia BAKER, ORICA – SCOTT

DNF Krista DOEBEL-HICKOK, CYLANCE CYCLING

DNF Katia RAGUSA, BEPINK COGEAS

DNF Alice COBB, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM

DNF Doris SCHWEIZER, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN

DNF Camilla PEDERSEN, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN

General classification