Amy Pieters perfect in OVO Tour stage 2

After her Boels-Dolmans team was outfoxed on Wednesday, Amy Pieters took revenge with a sprint win in stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Stoke-on-Trent, England. WM3’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma kept her overall lead. In stage 1, Polish champ Niewiadoma held off Boels and the other teams to win solo.

“It was a really hard day, we lost a bit of time on the GC yesterday so our goal was to go for the stage win,” said Amy Pieters, referring to stage 1.

Stage 2, top 10

1. Amy PIETERS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, in 3:49:42

2. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00

3. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

4. Marianne VOS, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

5. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

6. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00

7. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

8. Alice BARNES, DROPS, at :00

9. Dani KING, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00

10. Aude BIANNIC, FDJ, at :00

Top-10 overall

1. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, in 7:41:11

2. Marianne VOS, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:46

3. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:46

4. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:48

5. Amy PIETERS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:48

6. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:52

7. Alice BARNES, DROPS, at 1:52

8. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 1:55

9. Cecilie Uttrup LUDWIG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 1:58

10. Dani KING, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 1:59

British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) sprinted to second ahead of Sunweb’s Ellen van Dijk. With that result, Barnes moved up to third overall behind Niewiadoma’s teammate Marianne Vos.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m really pleased to be up there in the finish, it’s been a long time since I’ve been able to be aggressive and get a good placing like that,” said Barnes. “But I’d have loved to have finished off the team’s good work today with a win.”

Ale Cipollini’s Marta Bastianelli and Anna Trevisi animated the day with an early attack, along with Alison Jackson (BePink Cogeas).

However, Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) made the day’s most dangerous breakaway. She rode solo off the front starting at the day’s first categorized climb, Ipstones, and wasn’t caught until the final climb, Gun Hill.

“The climbs were really tough. The first one was long, the second was really steep and stayed steep all the time. We came back over the top of Gun Hill, and I knew it was going to be a sprint,” Pieters added.

The day’s winner credited teammate Christine Majerus for strong work on the front going into the finish.

Niewiadoma faces two more hilly stages in Warwickshire and Derbyshire to defend her overall lead. The final stage on Sunday will be a flat route around London.

Stage 2 results

1. Amy PIETERS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, in 3:49:42

2. Hannah BARNES, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :00

3. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

4. Marianne VOS, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

5. Katarzyna NIEWIADOMA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

6. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :00

7. Ashleigh MOOLMAN-PASIO, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :00

8. Alice BARNES, DROPS, at :00

9. Dani KING, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :00

10. Aude BIANNIC, FDJ, at :00

11. Anna VAN DER BREGGEN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :06

12. Floortje MACKAIJ, TEAM SUNWEB, at :06

13. Cecilie Uttrup LUDWIG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :06

14. Lisa KLEIN, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at :06

15. Leah KIRCHMANN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :10

16. Alena AMIALIUSIK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :10

17. Katrine AALERUD, HITEC PRODUCTS, at :10

18. Shara GILLOW, FDJ, at :10

19. Sofie DE VUYST, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at :10

20. Malgorzata JASINSKA, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :10

21. Lisa BRENNAUER, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :10

22. Tiffany CROMWELL, CANYON SRAM RACING, at :10

23. Rossella RATTO, CYLANCE CYCLING, at :10

24. Katie ARCHIBALD, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at :10

25. Janneke ENSING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at :10

26. Vita HEINE, HITEC PRODUCTS, at :10

27. Christine MAJERUS, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :10

28. Gracie ELVIN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :15

29. Alice Maria ARZUFFI, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at :15

30. Audrey CORDON RAGOT, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :15

31. Chantal BLAAK, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at :17

32. Natalie GRINCZER, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at :22

33. Eri YONAMINE, FDJ, at :32

34. Claudia LICHTENBERG, WIGGLE HIGH5, at :58

35. Alexandra MANLY, ORICA – SCOTT, at :58

36. Trixi WORRACK, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:07

37. Elena CECCHINI, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 1:07

38. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:27

39. Sara PENTON, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 6:43

40. Anouska KOSTER, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 6:43

41. Emilie MOBERG, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 6:43

42. Hannah PAYTON, DROPS, at 6:43

43. Romy KASPER, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 6:45

44. Abby-Mae PARKINSON, DROPS, at 6:47

45. Jenelle CROOKS, ORICA – SCOTT, at 6:47

46. Christina PERCHTOLD, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 6:47

47. Eugénie DUVAL, FDJ, at 6:47

48. Anna PLICHTA, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 6:47

49. Martina RITTER, DROPS, at 6:47

50. Nikki BRAMMEIER, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 6:47

51. Sabrina STULTIENS, TEAM SUNWEB, at 6:47

52. Shani BLOCH-DAVIDOV, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 6:47

53. Stephanie POHL, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 6:47

54. Maria Giulia CONFALONIERI, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 6:47

55. Clara KOPPENBURG, CERVELO – BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 6:47

56. Annabel SIMPSON, DROPS, at 6:47

57. Marta BASTIANELLI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 6:47

58. Simona FRAPPORTI, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 6:47

59. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 6:47

60. Miriam BJØRNSRUD, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 6:47

61. Rebecca DURRELL, DROPS, at 6:47

62. Roxane KNETEMANN, FDJ, at 6:47

63. Elizabeth DEIGNAN, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, at 6:47

64. Jolien D’HOORE, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 9:10

65. Daniela REIS, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 9:10

66. Sarah RIJKES, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 9:10

67. Thea THORSEN, HITEC PRODUCTS, at 9:13

68. Rachel NEYLAN, ORICA – SCOTT, at 9:13

69. Ilaria SANGUINETI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 9:13

70. Roxane FOURNIER, FDJ, at 9:13

71. Eileen ROE, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 9:13

72. Rozanne SLIK, TEAM SUNWEB, at 9:13

73. Elise MAES, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 9:13

74. Silvia VALSECCHI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 9:13

75. Maria Vittoria SPEROTTO, BEPINK COGEAS, at 9:13

76. Chloe HOSKING, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 9:13

77. Christina SIGGAARD, TEAM VELOCONCEPT WOMEN, at 9:13

78. Lauren KITCHEN, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 9:13

79. Emilia FAHLIN, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 9:13

80. Jeanne KOREVAAR, WM3 PRO CYCLING TEAM, at 9:13

81. Tatiana GUDERZO, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 9:13

82. Alison JACKSON, BEPINK COGEAS, at 12:13

83. Sarah ROY, ORICA – SCOTT, at 12:13

84. Sarah INGHELBRECHT, LARES – WAOWDEALS WOMEN CYCLING TEAM, at 14:11

85. Annalisa CUCINOTTA, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 14:11

86. Sheyla GUTIERREZ RUIZ, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 14:11

87. Daiva TUSLAITE, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 18:32

88. Lydia BOYLAN, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 19:01

89. Wubbigje Regina KNOL, CYLANCE CYCLING, at 19:09

90. Hayley JONES, TEAM WNT PRO CYCLING, at 19:09

91. Francesca PATTARO, BEPINK COGEAS, at 19:09

92. Winanda SPOOR, LENSWORLD – KUOTA, at 19:09

93. Anna TREVISI, ALE CIPOLLINI, at 19:41

General classification