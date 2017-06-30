VN Podcast, ep. 36: Tour de France arrives in Germany

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The Tour de France is here! Caley Fretz and Andrew Hood discuss the weird vibes in Germany, the unorthodox race route, and predictions for the first time trial. Plus, VeloNews tech editor Dan Cavallari has a rundown of the highlights in the pits — new bikes, helmets, and more. Finally, we hear from Tour debutant Nate Brown of Cannondale-Drapac and Orica-Scott director Matt White.

