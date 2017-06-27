VN podcast, ep. 34: Tour de France preview; Warbasse interview

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The Tour de France is here! Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison dig into the Grande Boucle. Listen in for analysis of the contenders, the route, good teams and bad teams, plus a hefty dose of speculation.

Then, Caley catches up with your new American national road champion, Larry Warbasse to find out what the stars and stripes will mean for the Michigan native.

