VN podcast, ep. 33: Chris Froome’s Dauphiné head games

Richie Porte might have been the strongest rider at the Dauphiné, but Chris Froome won the mental battle. Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison dissect the attack-filled final three days of the Tour de France tune-up race (with a little help from our Cat. 3 friends) and look ahead to what this race means for July. Then, we head to Belgium to discuss Fretz’s story on Tom Boonen’s final races and Dreier’s story on Flanders’s ability to find Boonen’s replacement.

