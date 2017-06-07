VN podcast, ep. 32: Howes, the Hammer, and TDF tune-up races

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Was the Hammer Series a success? Who will win the Dauphiné’s Alpe d’Huez stage? Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison are joined by Cannondale-Drapac pro Alex Howes to discuss the Hammer, the Dauphiné, and the upcoming Tour de Suisse. Then, we ask Howes what makes the Giro special, what scares him the most on the road, and what his NPR name would be.

