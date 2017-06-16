Week in Tech: New bikes from Bianchi and Niner; wheels from Stan’s

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Bianchi’s new Aria aero bike sounds sweet, even for tri

At first glance the Aria looks similar to Bianchi’s other aero beast, the Oltre. But the Aria’s packing entirely different geometry that gets the rider in a super-aggressive, aero-tuck position. It’s this geometry that Bianchi claims will make the Aria perfect for road racing as well as triathlon: Just add your favorite clip-on extensions and you’re ready to hit the bike leg of your next tri. The idea is to get the rider’s back as flat as possible, so the 541-millimeter stack and 390-millimeter reach seem appropriate. (Note: the effective top tube on a size 55cm is 550, which is fairly standard for Bianchi’s size ranges.) The frame isn’t exactly feathery at 1,100 grams (size 55), but that’s in keeping with most bikes in the aero category.

Niner revamps its BSB with another dose of blood, sweat, and beers

It’s only the beginning of summer but ‘cross season isn’t far away — some might say it is coming. Niner’s ready with a revamped BSB, the company’s CX racer. The new model features flat-mount disc brakes and a SRAM Rival group, along with Stan’s Grail wheels for $3,200. Or you can buy the frame only for $2,300. On top of that, the new BSB’s got some new colors to get you noticed in the muck. The BSB is available in limited quantities just in time for early-season tune-ups.

Stan’s adds high-temperature brake track to its Avion carbon wheels

The Avion R Pro carbon tubeless wheels are modeled after Stan’s Avion disc wheelset, but they cater to the rim brake crowd with a new brake track designed to deal with high temperatures. Stan’s wasn’t shy with the rim width either: 21.6-millimeter inner rim width means you can run 25c and 28c tubeless road tires with no problem, taking advantage of the tire’s shape to reduce rolling resistance. you can also run larger tires (up to 50 millimeters, according to Stan’s) at lower tire pressures. The rim depth measures 41 millimeters, but Stan’s says its carbon layup produces a forgiving ride that’s stiff laterally. The set weighs 1,455 grams.

WTB’s Resolute 42 tire takes gravel seriously

With slightly offset, openly spaced blocks, WTB’s Resolute 42 tire aims to be grippy while still allowing for plenty of mud evacuation. It’s tailored specifically to the burgeoning gravel scene (Groad, if you’re in the know), and it comes in both 650B (440 grams) and 700c (460 grams) sizes. As the name suggests, it’s a 42-millimeter-wide tire and it’s intended for 23-millimeter inner-width rims. WTB says this is a do-it-all gravel tire that’s appropriate for dry or wet conditions.

