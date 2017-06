In this episode of Tech in Motion, Dan Cavallari checks out Fabio Aru’s new Argon 18 Gallium Pro. Astana has created a sleek custom-painted rig for its co-leader, who will tackle the Tour de France with his eyes on a top GC placing. The new bike looks extremely fast.

