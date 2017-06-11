Home » News » Suisse gallery: Form still super for stage winner Gilbert Suisse gallery: Form still super for stage winner GilbertBy VeloNews.com Published Jun. 11, 2017 Tour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Winner ...Australian time trial champion Rohan Dennis took an 8-second lead into Sunday’s second stage after winning the prologue on Saturday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Breakaway ...South African Nick Dougall was one of five riders in an early break over the 172km stage in Cham, Switzerland. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: BMC Racing ...Daniel Oss, Michael Schar and Greg van Avermaet riding point for race leader and teammate Rohan Dennis. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: AG2R La Mondiale ...AG2R leader Domenico Pozzovivo, along with Jan Bakelants, Nico Denz and Mathias Frank. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Mathew Hayman ...Former Paris-Roubaix winner Mathew Hayman in the mix. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Peloton ...A hot and sunny afternoon greeted 176 riders over four laps in Cham. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Team Sky ...Sky’s Danny Van Poppel (NED), Mikel Nieve (ESP) and Philip Designan (IRL). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Katusha-Alpecin ...Colombian Jhonatan Restrepo en route to a 24th -place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Bunch sprint ...Belgian Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) outkicks New Zealander Patrick Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) and Frenchman Anthony Roux (FDJ) at the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Winner ...Belgian Philippe Gilbert takes the stage win at Tour de Suisse on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: Philippe Gilbert ...The victory marked the fifth win of the season for the 2012 world champion, including Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, stage 2: New leader ...BMC’s Stefan Küng (SUI) slipped into yellow after previous holder and teammate Rohan Dennis couldn’t make the final bunch after crashing with 25km to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com