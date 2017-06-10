Home » News » Suisse gallery: Dennis time trials to prologue victory Suisse gallery: Dennis time trials to prologue victoryBy VeloNews.com Published Jun. 10, 2017 Tour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Rohan Dennis ...Australian time trial champion Rohan Dennis takes the 6km prologue at Tour de Suisse in a time of 6 minutes 24 seconds on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Hugo Houle ...Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 20 seconds back on the stage winner. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Luke Durbridge ...Former Australian time trial champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) finished the 6km prologue in Cham with a time of 6 minutes 38 seconds in 12th place overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Reto Hollenstein ...Swiss native Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) in the aero en route to a 6:54 finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Yves Lampaert ...Belgium’s Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) finished in 14th place overall 15 seconds off Rohan Dennis. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Tom Dumoulin ...Recently crowned Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) finished fifth — nine seconds back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Matthias Brände ...Former ‘Hour Record’ holder Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo) of Austria finished third (+0:09). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Michael Matthews ...Australian Michael “Bling” Matthews (Team Sunweb) finished fourth with a time of 6:33. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Owain Doull ...Great Britain’s Owain Doull (Team Sky) rode to a 6:46 finishing time, 22 seconds back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTour de Suisse 2017, prologue: Race leader ...Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) is the first to don the yellow leaders jersey of the 81st Tour de Suisse following his prologue victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com