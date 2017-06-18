Spilak wraps up second Tour de Suisse title

LAUSANNE (AFP) — Slovenian Simon Spilak claimed his second overall Tour de Suisse victory on Sunday, as Rohan Dennis won the closing time trial in Schaffhausen.

Katusha rider Spilak took a 52-second advantage over Damiano Caruso into the final day, and he finished four seconds behind the Italian in fifth on the day to secure the yellow jersey.

The 30-year-old also won the title in 2015, and he will go into July’s Tour de France hoping to become the first man to complete the Tour of Switzerland-Grand Boucle double since Belgian great Eddy Merckx in 1974.

Australian Dennis, 27, went into the ninth stage as the favourite, and he completed the 28.6km course 29 seconds quicker than his teammate Stefan Keung as Caruso completed a BMC clean sweep of the top three.

The win was Dennis’ third in time trials this season, while he also won the 6km prologue in Switzerland last week.

Stage 9, top 10

1. Rohan DENNIS, BMC RACING, in 36:30

2. Stefan KUNG, BMC RACING, at 0:29

3. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING, at 0:47

4. Ion IZAGIRRE, BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 0:51

5. Simon ŠPILAK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 0:51

6. Steven KRUIJSWIJK, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 0:54

7. Marc SOLER GIMENEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 0:58

8. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:00

9. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING, at 1:02

10. Patrick BEVIN, CANNONDALE-DRAPAC, at 1:04

Top-10 overall

1. Simon ŠPILAK, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, in 28:37:11

2. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, at 0:48

3. Steven KRUIJSWIJK, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 1:08

4. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:37

5. Rui Alberto FARIA DA COSTA, UAE ABU DHABI, at 3:09

6. Jon IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI, BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 3:51

7. Frank MATHIAS, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 4:00

8. Marc SOLER GIMENEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 4:14

9. Mikel NIEVE, TEAM SKY, at 4:47

10. Pello BILBAO LOPEZ DE ARMENTIA, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 5:30

“It was 28.6km of pain,” said Dennis after the race. “The first 4km felt okay and then it was all about switching off and telling myself that the top of the climb was the finish. From there, it was just 5km to go. I tried to save something in the little valley and stay as aerodynamic as possible before going as fast as I could on the climb. I’m not a climber but I am also not too heavy so, I could try and hold the climbers on the ascent.”

For Dennis, it has been a rocky road over the past two months after crashing out early at the Giro d’Italia and then on the second stage of Tour de Suisse after taking the prologue win.



“It hasn’t been an easy run for me,” the 27-year-old former ‘hour record’ holder admitted. “I haven’t felt too good and I think I have been lacking a little bit of form. My body was in a bit of shock after the first road stage and the crash.

“After crashing out of the Giro d’Italia and then crashing here, I think I was a little bit down about it,” Dennis continued. “It was obviously good that nothing was broken and there were a couple of days where I thought I should’ve gone home. But, there was something good at the end of it.”

Full race report and results to follow …