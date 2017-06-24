Rosskopf wins men’s US time trial title

Joey Rosskopf beat fellow American and BMC Racing teammate Brent Bookwalter by nearly a minute (0:57) to capture one of the biggest wins of his career along with the USA Cycling men’s individual time trial championship on Saturday.
The 27-year-old, who won a stage and the overall title at Tour du Limousin (UCI 2.1) last year, blistered the field over the 30.7-kilometer course (19.2 miles/4 laps) in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Full race report and results to follow …
Results, top 10
- 1. Joey ROSSKOPF, BMC RACING, in 36:25
- 2. Brent BOOKWALTER, BMC RACING, at :57/li>
- 3. Neilson POWLESS, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at 1:14
- 4. William BARTA, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at 1:31
- 5. Larry WARBASSE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at 1:44
- 6. Kyle MURPHY, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at 1:47
- 7. Alexey VERMEULEN, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 2:07
- 8. Cameron PIPER, TEAM ILLUMINATE, at 2:16
- 9. Geoffrey CURRAN, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at 2:17
- 10. Christopher BLEVINS, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, at 2:33