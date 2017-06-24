Rosskopf wins men’s US time trial title

Joey Rosskopf beat fellow American and BMC Racing teammate Brent Bookwalter by nearly a minute (0:57) to capture one of the biggest wins of his career along with the USA Cycling men’s individual time trial championship on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who won a stage and the overall title at Tour du Limousin (UCI 2.1) last year, blistered the field over the 30.7-kilometer course (19.2 miles/4 laps) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Full race report and results to follow …

Results, top 10