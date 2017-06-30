Rivera extends with Sunweb until 2021

Coryn Rivera will ride for Sunweb until the 2021 season, the team announced Friday.

The re-signing follows a breakout spring season for the young American. Rivera joined the Dutch WorldTour team in January. Sunweb was quickly rewarded with Rivera’s pair of WorldTour victories at Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders. She followed that up with a stage win at the Tour of California and is looking for stage wins in this week’s Giro Rosa.

“My transition into the team was really smooth and I’ve really enjoyed the past few months,” Rivera said. “The team and I both have the same vision and our values and goals are exactly the same. I’m excited to become one of the core riders on the team and continue to progress with them.”

Rivera, 24, holds 71 American national titles and was second behind Amber Neben at this month’s U.S. Pro national championships. The young rider moved to the Netherlands this spring to embark on her first full European season.

The length of the new contract, three years, is almost unheard of within women’s cycling and is a strong indicator of Sunweb’s future support for the team. The program grew out of Liv-Plantur and has been open in its ambitions to join teams like Boels-Dolmans at the very top of the sport.

Rivera lines up for the Giro Rosa on Friday, which features no fewer than five stages suited to her fast finish.