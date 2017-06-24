Neben time trials to women’s US national title

Amber Neben took home the US national champions jersey after taking the women’s individual time trial title in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Team VéloCONCEPT Women rider finished the 23-kilometer (14.4 miles/3 laps) USA Cycling course in a time of 30 minutes and 27 seconds — 32 seconds ahead of runner up Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-SVB) and 1:04 in front of Leah Thomas (Sho-Air TWENTY20).

Stephens was nearly five seconds up on Neben at the first intermediate check, before the reigning two-time world champion rallied at by the second en route to her victory.

“It’s funny, honestly I don’t know how many second places I’ve got,” Neben told media after the race. “It’s probably in the double digits — eight or 10 [10 podiums in the ITT, four in the road race – ed.] … It’s been an elusive championship.

“So it’s extremely special to win it,” she continued. “You don’t ever take it for granted, and I didn’t take today for granted.

“There are too many talented riders who can bring it. I knew I had to ride well, it just feels good to put it together and get it done on race day.”

Stephens was equally proud of her result.

“I am really excited, it’s the first time I have made the national championship podium,” said the 30-year-old TIBCO-SVB rider. “I was 5th last year and 4th the year before. To get on the podium and be second to a great World Champion makes me very happy.”

Prior to her second national title victory, Neben, who also won in 2003, finished third in the ITT at Chrono de Gatineau (UCI 1.1) in May.

Emma White (Rally Cycling) was the best under-23 rider in 15th.

Full race report and results to follow …

Results, top 10