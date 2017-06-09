NBC Sports Gold adds 15 races to streaming service

NBC Sports announced an expanded line-up for its Gold online streaming service, adding 15 additional races to the slate of 2017-2018 events. The NBC Sports Gold app/website is one of the only ways Americans can watch major European cycling races, including the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.

Cycling fans can subscribe to the NBC Sports Gold cycling package for $40. The service runs 12 months, from now until June 2018.

NBC Sports also announced expanded coverage for the Tour de France. In addition to the usual live, commercial-free coverage, NBC Sports Gold will offer a live GPS tracking map enhanced interactive maps for each stage, full stage video replay, highlights, and short­‐form video clips.

NBC Sports Gold 2017-2018 schedule

Critérium du Dauphiné, June 4 – 11, 2017

Tour de Suisse, June 10 – 18, 2017

Tour de France, July 1 – 23, 2017

La Course by Le Tour, July 20 & 22, 2017

Prudential RideLondon Classique, July 29, 2017

Prudential RideLondon Classic, July 30, 2017

UCI BMX World Championships (Rock Hill, SC, USA), July 29, 2017

Colorado Classic, August 10 – 13, 2017

La Vuelta a España August 19 – September 10, 2017

UCI Mountain Bike World Championship: Men’s and Women’s Elite Cross Country, September 9, 2017

UCI Mountain Bike World Championship: Men’s and Women’s Elite Downhill, September 10, 2017

Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, September 10, 2017

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Iowa City, September 16, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Men’s & Women’s TTT, September 17, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Women’s JR & Men U23 ITT, September 18, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Women’s Elite & Men’s JR ITT, September 19, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Men’s Elite Time Trial, September 20, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Men’s U23 Road & Women’s Junior Road, September 22, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Men’s JR Road (write Junior), September 23, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Women’s Elite Road September, 23, 2017

UCI Road World Championship: Men’s Elite Road, September 24, 2017

Paris Tours, October 8, 2017

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Koksijde, Belgium, October 22, 2017

UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Pruszkow, Poland, November 4 – 5, 2017

UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Manchester, UK, November 10 – 12, 2017

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Bogensee, Denmark, November 19, 2017

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Zeven, Germany, November 25, 2017

UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Milton, Canada, December 2 – 3, 2017

UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Santiago, Chile, December 9 – 10, 2017

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Namur, Belgium, December 17, 2017

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Heusden Zolder, Belgium, December 26, 2017

Santos Tour Down Under, January 13 – 21, 2018

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Nommay, France, January 21, 2018

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Hoogerheide, Netherlands, January 28, 2018

UCI Cyclocross Women’s World Championships, February 3, 2018

UCI Cyclocross Men’s World Championships, February 4, 2018

Paris-Nice

Volta a Catalunya, March 20 – 26, 2018

Paris-Roubaix

La Fleche Wallonne

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Amgen Tour of California

Critérium du Dauphiné