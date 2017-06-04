Home » News » Gallery: Critérium Dauphiné kicks off in Saint-Étienne Gallery: Critérium Dauphiné kicks off in Saint-ÉtienneBy VeloNews.com Published Jun. 4, 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Saint-Étienne ...The 69th Critérium du Dauphiné marked the race’s 25th appearance in Saint-Étienne on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: The parcours ...The opening stage kicked off with 176 riders and featured a 170km course that included three final laps of a 15km circuit following an initial 125km loop. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Alberto Contador ...Grand Tour kingpin Alberto Contador set to use Dauphiné as a primer for Le Tour and perhaps capture his first win of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Orica-Scott ...Armed with a different Yates twin, Australian WorldTour squad was eager to bounce back after a disappointing Giro d’Italia. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Team Sky ...Reigning back-to-back champion Chris Froome is back in hopes of capturing his fourth career Dauphiné victory in the lead-up to Le Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Flashback ...The last stage hosted in Saint-Étienne was won by he last stage hosted here was won by Niki Terpstra in 2009. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Breakaway ...A seven-rider break launched from the onset, and included Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: De Gendt and Domont ...Belgian Thomas De Gendt and Frenchman Axel Domont broke away from the initial group of seven riders with 23km remaining. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: The winner ...In the end, Lotto’s Thomas De Gendt finished 44 seconds clear of Axel Domont to claim the opening stage win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: The runner-up ...Axel Domont finished second on the day — his highest result of the 2017 season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Tony Martin ...It was a 64th-place finish for German Tony Martin of Katusha-Alpecin on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comCritérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 1: Race leader ...With the win, the 30-year-old Thomas De Gendt claimed the yellow leaders jersey, as well as both the green points and red polka dot mountains jerseys. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com