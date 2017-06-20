France’s Lappartient to challenge Cookson for UCI presidency

UCI vice president David Lappartient announced Tuesday that he will run for president of the UCI. Lappartient, who serves as president of the European Cycling Confederation, will face incumbent Brian Cookson. Cookson will seek a second four-year term.

“Over the last few months, I have been able to see a strong desire for change from the national federations when it comes to the UCI’s governance,” the 44-year-old Frenchman said.

Lappartient added that he will seek to strengthen “the UCI’s authority with a president who ensures genuine leadership.”

His campaign also tries to appeal to the national governing bodies. Forty-five delegates will vote in the UCI presidential election September 21 in Bergen, Norway during UCI World Road Championships. He said he wants to build solidarity and cooperation among federations. And, Lappartient promised “credible and serious reform.”

Cookson recently announced his six-point plan for his second term of presidency, if he wins the election.

“Cycling is more open, more transparent, more international and more inclusive than ever before,” he said on his website. “We have made a great start but there is much more that needs to be done. That’s why I’m standing for a second and final term as UCI President. I want to lock in the progress that, together, we have made over the past four years.”

Cookson added that he is “eager to debate in the coming months what truly matters for the future of cycling.”

Lappartient already has support from at least one camp. The French Cycling Federation, where he was president for eight years, announced it is backing his candidacy.