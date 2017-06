Dennis opens Tour de Suisse with prologue win

CHAM, Switzerland (AFP) — Australian Rohan Dennis won the Tour of Switzerland prologue on Saturday, a 6km race around the central town of Cham at over 56 kilometers per hour to claim the first yellow jersey.

The 27-year-old beat Swiss BMC teammate Stefan Kueng by eight seconds with Austrian Matthias Brändle of Trek-Segafred nine seconds off the pace.

“To be leading the race in my first race back, especially a UCI WorldTour race, is quite special. I’ve been struggling a bit in training since I had to pull out of the Giro d’Italia but I think today was just my day.”

“I was a little bit mentally knocked down after the Giro d’Italia,” said Dennis, who was forced out on the fourth stage of the Italian Grand Tour due to injuries sustained during a crash on stage 3. “It was a massive goal for me this year. I put a lot of work into it, even from July last year, or August after the Rio Olympics.

“In the end, things like that happen. I had to move on and try to rebuild,” he continued. “Training hasn’t been going too well so today was a little bit of a surprise. Once you get out there you do what you have to do and hope for the best.”

Giro winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) of the Netherlands was fifth fastest, also at 9 seconds.

The world champion and fan favourite Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was 16 seconds off the pace while his great rival, Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was just 30 seconds behind the winner.

The next two stages should provide bunch sprints giving Dennis the hope of holding on to yellow until at least Tuesday.

Wednesday through to Sunday sees the Tour roll over Switzerland’s toughest mountains before a final day individual time-trial over 28.6km on the deciding day.

Stage 1 results, top 10

1. Rohan DENIS, BMC RACING, in 6:24

2. Stefan KÜNG, BMC RACING, at :08

3. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :09

4. Michael MATTHEWS, TEAM SUNWEB, at :09

5. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :09

6. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR, at :11

7. Lars BOOM, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :12

8. Ryan MULLEN, CANNONDALE-DRAPAC, at :13

9. Steven LAMMERTINK, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :14

10. Martin ELMIGER, BMC RACING, at :14

General classification