Denmark’s Fuglsang wins Dauphiné

BONNEVILLE, France (AFP) — Astana’s Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang outshone defending champion Chris Froome and Australian Richie Porte to win the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné to claim overall victory on Sunday.

Fuglsang, a silver medallist in the road race event at last year’s Rio Olympics, went into the stage in third place.

But he managed to overhaul his rivals on a gruelling mountain ride, 115km long over three cols (Saisies, Aravis, Colombiere) before a final climb to the finish line at the Plateau de Solaison, high in the Alps. Fuglsang and Ireland’s Dan Martin attacked in the final 7km to set up the 32-year-old Dane’s second stage win in three days to claim the overall title.

Fuglsang soloed to the stage win, finishing 12 seconds ahead of Martin. Crucially, overnight leader Porte was 1 minute 15 seconds off the pace and Froome, who started the ride in second, a further 21 seconds adrift.

Fuglsang’s victory meant he leapfrogged Porte in the overall standings, the Australian claiming second at 10 sec0nds with Martin rounding out the podium by 1 second over Froome, the three-time Tour de France winner.

Stage 8 results, top 10

1. Jakob FUGLSANG, ASTANA, in 3:26:20

2. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :12

3. Louis MEINTJES, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :27

4. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA-HANSGROHE, at :44

5. Fabio ARU, ASTANA, at 1:01

6. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:02

7. Richie PORTE, BMC RACING, at 1:15

8. Chris FROOME, TEAM SKY, at 1:36

9. Rafael VALLS FERRI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:41

10. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR, at 3:30

General classification, top 10

1. Jakob FUGLSANG, ASTANA, in 29:05:54

2. Richie PORTE, BMC RACING, at :10

3. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 1:32

4. Chris FROOME, TEAM SKY, at 1:33

5. Fabio ARU, ASTANA, at 1:37

6. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:04

7. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 2:32

8. Louis MEINTJES, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 3:12

9. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR, at 4:08

10. Rafael VALLS FERRI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 4:40

