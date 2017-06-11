  1. Home » News » Denmark’s Fuglsang wins Dauphiné

Denmark’s Fuglsang wins Dauphiné

By Agence France-Presse Published

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang attacked from the peloton on the Mont du Chat. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

BONNEVILLE, France (AFP) — Astana’s Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang outshone defending champion Chris Froome and Australian Richie Porte to win the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné to claim overall victory on Sunday.

Fuglsang, a silver medallist in the road race event at last year’s Rio Olympics, went into the stage in third place.

But he managed to overhaul his rivals on a gruelling mountain ride, 115km long over three cols (Saisies, Aravis, Colombiere) before a final climb to the finish line at the Plateau de Solaison, high in the Alps. Fuglsang and Ireland’s Dan Martin attacked in the final 7km to set up the 32-year-old Dane’s second stage win in three days to claim the overall title.

Fuglsang soloed to the stage win, finishing 12 seconds ahead of Martin. Crucially, overnight leader Porte was 1 minute 15 seconds off the pace and Froome, who started the ride in second, a further 21 seconds adrift.

Fuglsang’s victory meant he leapfrogged Porte in the overall standings, the Australian claiming second at 10 sec0nds with Martin rounding out the podium by 1 second over Froome, the three-time Tour de France winner.

Stage 8 results, top 10

  • 1. Jakob FUGLSANG, ASTANA, in 3:26:20
  • 2. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :12
  • 3. Louis MEINTJES, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :27
  • 4. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA-HANSGROHE, at :44
  • 5. Fabio ARU, ASTANA, at 1:01
  • 6. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:02
  • 7. Richie PORTE, BMC RACING, at 1:15
  • 8. Chris FROOME, TEAM SKY, at 1:36
  • 9. Rafael VALLS FERRI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:41
  • 10. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR, at 3:30

General classification, top 10

  • 1. Jakob FUGLSANG, ASTANA, in 29:05:54
  • 2. Richie PORTE, BMC RACING, at :10
  • 3. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 1:32
  • 4. Chris FROOME, TEAM SKY, at 1:33
  • 5. Fabio ARU, ASTANA, at 1:37
  • 6. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:04
  • 7. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 2:32
  • 8. Louis MEINTJES, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 3:12
  • 9. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR, at 4:08
  • 10. Rafael VALLS FERRI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 4:40

Full race report and results to follow …

