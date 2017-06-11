Home » News » Dauphiné gallery: Fuglsang upstages Froome, Porte
Dauphiné gallery: Fuglsang upstages Froome, Porte
By
VeloNews.com Published
Jun. 11, 2017
Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Warm up ... BMC Racing put on a show for the fans as the team warmed up to defend teammate and race leader Richie Porte. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: The route ... The eighth and final stage took 177 riders past cow-covered pastureland into the mountains from Albertville to Plateau de Solaison (115km). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Frank Schleck ... Retired pro Frank Schleck all smiles in the back of the Mavic assistant support car. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Cat and mouse ... Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski and Chris Froome took early shots at former Sky rider Richie Porte, who entered the day hoping to hang on the yellow for the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Col des Saisies ... Pasturelands gave way to mountains as the Col des Saisies approached (1663m). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Battle continues ... Reigning back-to-back champion Chris Froome (Sky) aggressively battled race leader and former Sky teammate Richie Porte in the latter half of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Alessandro De Marchi ... Italian Alessandro De Marchi navigated a series of s-bend turns en route to
Plateau de Solaison. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Winner ... Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) celebrates his stage 8 win and overall victory at the 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Runner up ... Richie Porte finished 1 minute 15 seconds back in seventh place to drop to second overall on final GC (+0:10). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: KOM ... Dutchman Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) had all but wrapped up the polka dot mountains jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Points champ ... Frenchman Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took home the green points jersey over German Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné, stage 8: Jakob Fuglsang ... Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) proudly displayed the 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné trophy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com