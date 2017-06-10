Home » News » Dauphiné gallery: Aoste to Alpe d’Huez
Dauphiné gallery: Aoste to Alpe d'Huez
Jun. 10, 2017
Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Start ... Stage 7 kicked off in the Italian Alps community of Aoste on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Thwaites and Kennaugh ... Dimension Data’s Scott Thwaites and Sky’s Peter Kennaugh riding at the pointy end of field. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Richie Porte ... Australian Richie Porte (BMC Racing) wearing the yellow leaders jersey with GC rival Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) in tow. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Peloton ... 160 riders started the 168-kilometer seventh stage from Aoste to Alpe d’Huez. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Race leader ... BMC’s Richie Porte tightened his grip on the yellow jersey by extending his overall lead to more than a minute (1:02) over reigning three-time champion and former Sky teammate Chris Froome. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Keukeleire and Yates ... Orica-Scott’s Jens Keukeleire (BEL) riding point for Simon Yates (GBR), who dropped from 12th to 16th and now sits 5 minutes 24 seconds back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Alps ... Both the Italian and French Alps served as a backdrop to stage 7 of the 69th edition of Critérium du Dauphiné. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Feed zone ... Australian Damien Howson of Orica-Scott grabs a mid-race feed bag. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Mountains leader ... Dutchman Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) securely wears the polka dot mountains jersey with one stage remaining. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Vuillermoz and Bardet ... Cycling: 69th Criterium du Frenchmen and AG2R teammates Alexis Vuillermoz helps Romain Bardet climb to fifth on the stage and sixth overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Untouchable ... Briton Peter Kennaugh solos to stage 7 win 13 seconds ahead of former Sky teammate Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Critérium du Dauphiné 2017, stage 7: Winner ... The win marks the first victory of 2017 and 10th professionally for the 27-year-old Peter Kennaugh of Team Sky. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com